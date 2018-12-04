Central Michigan guard Shawn Roundtree (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Youngstown, Ohio — Shawn Roundtree scored 10 of his 23 points in the third overtime and Central Michigan beat Youngstown State, 100-94 Tuesday night for its seventh win in nine starts.

Roundtree hit the second of two free throws with :11 left in the second overtime to tie the game at 82-82 and force the third extra period.

Devin Morgan’s jumper with 1:19 left pulled the Penguins even and forced overtime, but he missed a 3-point attempt and Central Michigan’s Larry Austin Jr. missed a layup in the final minute as the teams scored just two points each in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Chippewas scored nine more points in three five-minute overtime periods than they did the entire second half.

Austin led Central Michigan with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin McKay and David DiLeo grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Morgan finished with 25 points off the Youngstown State bench and Garrett Covington added 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Naz Bohannon, who came into the game averaging 8.8 boards per game, had 20.

(At) Dayton 98, Detroit Mercy 59: Obi Toppin scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Josh Cunningham added 20 points, and Dayton shot 71 percent in the first half to beat Detroit Mercy.

Jalen Crutcher added 16 points with six assists and Jordan Davis had 13 points with a career-high seven assists for the Flyers (5-3), who finished shooting 69 percent to the Titans’ 35 percent and outscored them 54-22 in the paint. Ryan Mikesell added 10 points.

The Titans never got closer than 19 in the second half and were outrebounded 42-24.

Davis’ dunk sparked a 21-2 run and the Flyers pulled away by as many as 22 points before taking a 49-29 halftime lead on Toppin’s alley-oop dunk. Dayton made 20 of 28 field goals in the half.

Antoine Davis scored 18 points and Lamar Hamrick had 14 for the Titans (3-6), who have lost three straight.

Big Ten

Indiana 64, Penn State 62: Romeo Langford scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Indiana over Penn State.

Rob Phinisee and Al Durham added 12 points apiece, Juwan Morgan chipped in 10 points and Justin Smith grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who won their second in a row.

Rasir Bolton led Penn State (4-4, 0-2) with 17 points, Myles Dread had 12 points and Lamar Stevens added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Stevens had a final shot foiled by Smith, who ripped an inbounds pass away from a Penn State player in the waning seconds.

Top 25

(At) No. 2 Kansas 72, Wofford 47: Dedric Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Kansas beat Wofford after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain.

Azubuike was injured after landing awkwardly on a block attempt midway through the first half, and coach Bill Self said the 7-footer will be out indefinitely.

The Jayhawks (7-0) once again started sluggish and led by three at halftime. A second-half push kept their undefeated season alive, as they outscored the Terriers 43-21 after the break and 26-6 in the final 10 minutes.

Devon Dotson had 16 points for Kansas.

With Azubuike out, Wofford (6-3) won the rebounding battle 45-36, including 19 on the offensive glass. Cameron Jackson led Wofford with 15 points and 10 boards.

Leading scorer and star senior Fletcher Magee had just seven points and was an uncharacteristic 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

(At) No. 8 Auburn 67, UNC Asheville 41: Austin Wiley scored 14 points, Samir Doughty added 13 and Auburn had a season low in points but managed an easy victory over UNC Asheville. The Tigers (7-1) forced 25 turnovers and blocked 12 shots to overcome their offensive struggles.

The Bulldogs (1-7) managed to slow down an offense that came in averaging 89 points, but they couldn’t score much either.

Wiley was 5 of 7 from the field and blocked five shots. Malik Dunbar helped spark the Tigers off the bench with eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.

(At) No. 22 Mississippi State 90, McNeese State 77: Lamar Peters scored 27 points, Reggie Perry added 15 and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half to beat McNeese State.

Mississippi State (7-1) needed a 19-0 run early in the second half to finally take control of a game that was much more competitive than anticipated. Peters shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 8 for 13 from 3-point range.

McNeese State (2-6) had a 42-39 halftime lead and briefly stretched its advantage to four points in the opening minutes of the second half.

No. 25 Furman 98, (at) Elon 77: Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and Furman won its first game since the program’s debut in the AP Top 25.

Matt Rafferty also scored 18 points and Clay Mounce added 17 for the Paladins (9-0), who cracked the rankings this week thanks to an early-season resume that includes road victories over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Steven Santa Ana led the Phoenix (3-6) with 21 points and Tyler Seibring scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Elon.