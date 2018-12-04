Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Dec. 3, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) pushes alongside Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) in the second half. University of Michigan vs Purdue University at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2018. Michigan wins, 76-57. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (8-0, 1-0)  For a team that normally hits its stride later in the season, the Wolverines haven’t skipped a beat from last season’s march to the national championship game. John Beilein has his team rolling, blowing out the competition and already building an impressive resume with a win at Villanova and at home against North Carolina. A trip to Northwestern is up next on Tuesday. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) is hugged by Kyle Ahrens after scoring a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2. Michigan State (6-2, 1-0)  The Spartans have tested themselves away from home against some top competition and have shown they have the ability to play with the best teams in the country if they can take care of the ball. The rash of turnovers from a fairly veteran group has been surprising, but they were cut down in a win at Rutgers. If that’s a trend, it bodes well for Michigan State. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ drives past Iowa forward Luka Garza, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3. Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0)  After suffering a multitude of injuries last season, the Badgers are back to 100 percent and look like they’ll be back in the familiar position of contending for the conference championship behind big man Ethan Happ. The win at Iowa to open Big Ten play was a good sign, along with a win at Xavier early in season and playing Virginia close. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland guards Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) and Darryl Morsell celebrate in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 66-59. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4. Maryland (7-1, 1-0)  The Terrapins haven’t played the toughest schedule to open the season, but they pushed then-No. 4 Virginia to the limit in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, proving they can play with the best. They beat a solid Penn State team to open conference play and will get tested this week when they hit the road to take on Purdue. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket against Syracuse's Frank Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Syracuse defeated Ohio State 72-62. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5. Ohio State (7-1, 1-0)  Many expected the Buckeyes to take a step back in coach Chris Holtmann’s second season, but that’s been the opposite of what has happened. Despite falling at home to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Buckeyes already had impressive wins at Cincinnati and Creighton before opening Big Ten play by dismantling Minnesota. Expect the solid start to continue with a game this week vs. Illinois. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. drives in for a score while defended by Clemson's Elijah Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
6. Nebraska (7-1, 1-0)  The Cornhuskers are still stinging from last season’s NCAA Tournament snub but return nearly everyone and have started things this season set to prove they belong. The first part of the season was taking care of business against lesser teams before the Huskers got a big win on the road against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They opened conference play by beating Illinois at home and will head to Minnesota later this week. Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 72-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7. Iowa (6-1, 0-1)  The Hawkeyes had a heck of a start to the season, beating then-No. 13 Oregon and following that with a victory over Connecticut to win the 2K Classic. It created plenty of momentum in Iowa City, but the Hawkeyes came up short in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and now follow that up with a trip to Michigan State. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) makes a pass to a teammate after getting around the defense of Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 68-66. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8. Indiana (6-2, 1-0)  There’s plenty of talent in Bloomington, but much of it is young. That means there could be plenty of ups and downs for the Hoosiers, as already evidenced. They knocked off then-No. 24 Marquette but followed that with a loss at Arkansas. They then got blown out by Duke but bounced back to open Big Ten play with a hard-fought win over Northwestern. A trip to Penn State this week will be a challenge. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) drives around Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9. Minnesota (6-2, 0-1)  Victories over Utah and Washington highlighted the start of the season for the Golden Gophers, but things have hit a snag in the last couple of weeks. The Gophers played poorly and lost at Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and after beating Oklahoma State, got blown out at Ohio State. Hosting Nebraska this week won’t make getting that first conference win very easy. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, left, defends against a layup from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
10. Purdue (5-3, 0-1)  Things started quickly for the Boilermakers but started to go the wrong direction in the championship of the Charleston Classic. Virginia Tech knocked off Purdue that day and since then, the Boilermakers have lost two of three, including at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before getting blown out at Michigan. Purdue has Carsen Edwards, one of the best players in the conference, but he’s not getting much help. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) makes a move around the defense of Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
11. Northwestern (6-2, 0-1)  The Wildcats have been a bit erratic early in the season, notching wins over the likes of Utah and Georgia Tech but dropping a game to Fresno State before playing well but coming up short in the Big Ten opener at Indiana. Hosting Michigan on Tuesday will be a tall task, but pulling off the upset could put the Cats on the right track. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) collects a rebound while Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) and center Shaquille Doorson (2) attack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)  The Scarlet Knights are young but they’re big and they play hard. That, along with a bit of a buzz on campus, should lead to Steve Pikiell’s team winning a few big games this season at home. The win at Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was an eye-opener before the Scarlet Knights hung with Michigan State for the better part of the game in the conference opener. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) grabs a rebound in front of Maryland forward Jalen Smith, back left, and guard Serrel Smith Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
13. Penn State (4-3, 0-1)  The defending NIT champions are expecting to parlay last season’s success into an NCAA Tournament berth this season, and they still might. However, the start of the season can only be seen as a disappointment with losses to DePaul and Bradley before coming up short at Maryland in the Big Ten opener. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-1)  It’s been a difficult start for the Fighting Illini, who lost all three games at the Maui Invitational to get the season off to a rough start. They did push then-No. 3 Gonzaga to the limit in Maui but have been unable to match that with back-to-back losses to Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Challenge and Nebraska in the Big Ten opener. Michael Caterina, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin coach Greg Gard didn’t need to be reminded that the No. 12 Badgers used a second-half rally for the third straight game to secure a victory.

    Ethan Happ scored a game-high 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 14 as Wisconsin beat Rutgers 69-64 on Monday night in its Big Ten home opener.

    “We’ve played good teams; look at the stretch we’ve been through,” Gard said of the Badgers, who bested then-No 14 Iowa on the road and NC State heading into the Rutgers game.

    “It’s the Big Ten, it’s going to be rough and competitive, and probably, nationally, top to bottom, is as people have heard, one of the best leagues in the country, if not the best in terms of the depth.”

    Khalil Iverson energized Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in the second half with a jumper, a steal and layup on consecutive possessions, pulling the Badgers within a point at 31-30 with 19:18 remaining.

    Nate Reuvers, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, gave Wisconsin its first lead of the game at 35-33 with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 18:05 left.

    Reuvers finished with 10 points as the Badgers pieced together a 13-4 run to open the second half and never looked back.

    Trice said the Badgers became more aggressive on the defensive end and took better care of the ball. Wisconsin had a season-low six turnovers, including one in the second half.

    “It was super important to finally get some stops on defense, which turned into good defense,” Trice said. “When we start getting stops, that kind of is a momentum shift on offense. We can get the ball inside and we score a lot better.”

    Happ, who scored 12 second-half points, shot 10 of 17 overall from the field.

    Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said Happ, a preseason All-American, was a handful for the Scarlet Knights in the second half. He felt confident with his team’s two-day preparation, after losing at home to then-No. 9 Michigan State on Friday.

    “Happ took over when he had to, he’s terrific and he’s a match-up problem,” Pikiell said. “They made some timely shots and we didn’t. We allowed some guard post-ups, too, which hurt us a great deal.

    “They came out in the second half and got on a roll, and we needed some timely baskets to go in.”

    Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 0-2), who lost a second straight game to a ranked opponent. Geo Baker and Peter Kiss added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Rutgers, which shot 13 of 32 in the second half.

    The Scarlet Knights shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first, with Carter contributing 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting to push Rutgers to a 31-26 halftime lead at halftime.

    Rutgers’ lead ballooned to nine points to 24-15 on a Caleb McConnell layup with 2 minutes, 28 seconds to go in the first half.

    The Badgers’ 8-1 record is their best start to the season since 2014-15, when that squad bolted to a 15-1 record.

    While Happ’s contributions are critical, Trice also is making a huge impact. The redshirt sophomore has shot 60 percent (30 of 50) from 3-point range through the Badgers’ first eight games.

    The Scarlet Knights are good inside and from the perimeter. Sophomore Peter Kiss has a nice scoring touch and isn’t afraid to roam the perimeter to find a good shot.

    Shaq Carter is confident under the basket — scoring nine first-half points in the paint.

    Leading scorer Geo Baker, who averages 14.5 points per game, has good sense of his mid-range shooting ability.

    The Badgers overcame a second-half deficit for the third straight game.

    The Badgers’ sluggish start against Rutgers included no first-half assists and 1-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
     

    Top 25

    (At) No. 4 Virginia 83, Morgan State 45: De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each and Virginia won its eighth straight game. Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn’t make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.

    Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece. Morgan State was 5 for 28 (19.7 percent) from the field in the second half and missed all eight of its 3-point tries. For the game, the Bears shot 14 for 54 (25.9 percent).

    (At) No. 11 Florida State 83, Troy 67: P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy.

    M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who committed 16 turnovers and had just 13 assists.

    Troy (3-5) was worse, recording only 10 assists while committing 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had 14.

     

    State women

    Loyola 64, (at) Western Michigan 53: Deja Wimby had 20 points and eight rebounds but the home side fell to a Loyola (5-2) squad that scored 24 points in the third quarter. Jasmyn Walker had 12 points and nine rebounds for Western (2-4).

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE