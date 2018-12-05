John Bonamego (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Central Michigan will pay John Bonamego $834,000 in buying out the fired football coach's lengthy contract, the university confirmed.

The buyout was to be paid in multiple installments; Bonamego received the first payment of $400,000 this month and he receives the remaining balance in February.

He was fired Nov. 23, following a 51-13 loss at Toledo that capped a 1-11 season — the worst in the history of the Central football program.

Bonamego, 55, was replaced by Jim McElwain, the former head coach at Florida and Colorado State, who spent 2018 as wide-receivers coach at Michigan. Central is paying McElwain more than $600,000 a year, with the salary eclipsing $700,000 in the latter stages of the five-year contract signed Sunday.

McElwain will make more than $1.6 million in 2019, as he is set to receive another $1-million payment in July stemming from his $7.5-million buyout from Florida.

Bonamego coached Central for four seasons, leading the Chippewas to bowl games in each of the first three, before things came crashing down this season. Bonamego was fired less than a year after signing an extension that was to run through 2002.

Central was 22-29 during his tenure.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984