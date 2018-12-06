Ron Prince worked on the Lions staff for four years, from 2014-17, before Jim Caldwell's firing. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan offensive analyst Ron Prince is leaving to become the head coach at Howard of the Football Championship Subdivision, according to a report by FootballScoop.com.

Prince just completed his first season on Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan, after working on Jim Caldwell's Lions staff from 2014-17.

Prince was assistant head coach and tight-ends coach under Caldwell from 2014-15, and then assistant head coach and offensive-line coach from 2016-17.

Prince, 49, has a coaching career that dates to 1992, and has included stops at Rutgers, Virginia, Kansas State, Cornell, James Madison, South Carolina State, Alabama A&M and Dodge City Community College, as well as with the NFL's Jaguars and Colts.

The Howard job will be his first head-coaching gig.

At Howard, Prince replaces Mike London, who took the job at William & Mary.