Chase Winovich will participate in the Senior Bowl. (Photo: Corey Perrine, Getty Images)

A few local college football players have accepted invitations to the 2019 Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala., a big-time showcase ahead of April's NFL Draft with both teams coached by current NFL staffs.

Michigan’s Chase Winovich and Karan Higdon will be going, along with Michigan State’s Khari Willis.

Winovich was a first-team All-Big Ten defensive-end selection by the coaches and media, finishing the regular season with 62 total tackles, 14.5 for loss and four sacks.

His teammate on the offensive side of the ball, Higdon was third in the Big Ten in rushing, totaling 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry. He was voted team captain in 2018 and named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

For the Spartans, Willis was a team captain — one of two on defense — was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and honorable mention by the coaches in 2018. He had a career year, racking up 81 tackles with eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

Michigan and Michigan State account for 30 percent of the Big Ten’s representatives in the game as each player could improve his draft stock.

WalterFootball.com ranks Higdon as the No. 12 running back and Winovich as the No. 8 defensive end, while Willis isn’t listed among the top 26 safety prospects.

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.