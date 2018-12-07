LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush was named first-team All-America on Thursday night by the Walter Camp Foundation, which dubs itself the oldest All-America team.

The Walter Camp Foundation has named All-American teams for 129 years. Voting is done by the Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and their sports-information directors.

Bush, who missed out on winning the Butkus Award (top linebacker) to LSU's Devin White on Thursday, is a Walter Camp All-American for a second consecutive season. He was second-team last year.

2018 WALTER CAMP ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

Also honored Thursday were Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich and Michigan State senior defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, who were named to the All-American second team.

Walter Camp honorees will be celebrated at an awards banquet Jan. 19 at Yale in New Haven, Conn.

Here are Thursday's individual award winners:

Walter Camp Award (best player): Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Maxwell Award (outstanding player): Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Associated Press player of the year: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback): Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Doak Walker Award (best running back): Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Fred Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Mackey Award (best tight end): T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Butkus Award (best linebacker): Devin White, LSU

Jim Thorpe Trophy (best defensive back): Deandre Baker, Georgia

Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player): Josh Allen, Kentucky

Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive player): Josh Allen, Kentucky

Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker): Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

Ray Guy Award (best punter): Braden Mann, Texas A&M

HOTY Award (holder of the year): Mac Loudermilk, Central Florida

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE