Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush was named first-team All-America on Thursday night by the Walter Camp Foundation, which dubs itself the oldest All-America team.
The Walter Camp Foundation has named All-American teams for 129 years. Voting is done by the Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and their sports-information directors.
Bush, who missed out on winning the Butkus Award (top linebacker) to LSU's Devin White on Thursday, is a Walter Camp All-American for a second consecutive season. He was second-team last year.
2018 WALTER CAMP ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
Also honored Thursday were Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich and Michigan State senior defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, who were named to the All-American second team.
Walter Camp honorees will be celebrated at an awards banquet Jan. 19 at Yale in New Haven, Conn.
Here are Thursday's individual award winners:
►Walter Camp Award (best player): Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
►Maxwell Award (outstanding player): Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
►Associated Press player of the year: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
►Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback): Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
►Doak Walker Award (best running back): Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
►Fred Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
►Mackey Award (best tight end): T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
►Butkus Award (best linebacker): Devin White, LSU
►Jim Thorpe Trophy (best defensive back): Deandre Baker, Georgia
►Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player): Josh Allen, Kentucky
►Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive player): Josh Allen, Kentucky
►Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker): Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
►Ray Guy Award (best punter): Braden Mann, Texas A&M
►HOTY Award (holder of the year): Mac Loudermilk, Central Florida
