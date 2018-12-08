Malik Taylor celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 27-yard pass from Jayru Campbell (Photo: Ferris State athletics)

Ferris State is going to the Division II championship in McKinney, Texas, after downing Minnesota State, 42-25, Saturday in the semifinals in Mankota, Minn.

Ferris State (15-0) faces Valdosta State (13-0), which defeated Notre Dame (Ohio) 30-24 in the other semifinal. Kickoff is 3 p.m. Saturday.

More: 'Our best is good enough': Ferris football seeks first trip to DII final

Marvin Campbell scored on runs of 40 and 1 yards, his second touchdown with 5:10 left proved to be the back-breaker. Nate Gunn scored on a 1-yard run to pull Minnesota State within a score, 28-35, with 12:08 remaining.

Jayru Campbell passed for 251 yards and two TDs, including a 27-yard strike to Malik Taylor. The former Detroit Cass Tech star also found Dion Earls for a 55-yard score to make it 28-19 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.

Campbell also ran for 103 yards on 19 attempts.