Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush earned a spot on The Associated Press All-America second team — one of three Wolverines from the country’s top-ranked defense to be honored.

Michigan senior defensive end Chase Winovich and junior cornerback Lavert Hill were third-team selections.

Bush leads Michigan in tackles with 79 total, while also contributing nine tackles for loss (five sacks) and six pass breakups.

Also making AP All-America teams were Mississippi State senior defensive Montez Sweat, a former Michigan State player (second team), and Ohio State junior center Michael Jordan, a former Plymouth standout who made the third team.

The College Football Playoff semifinalists combined to place 10 players on The AP All-America first team, including a high of four from No. 1 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide had six players chosen to the three All-America teams, more than any other school. No. 2 Clemson has three first-teamers, No. 4 Oklahoma has two, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, and No. 3 Notre Dame had one.

The Tide and Sooners meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and the Tigers play the Fighting Irish at the Cotton Bowl that day.

The playoff teams combined for 17 overall selections on the teams chosen by a panel of AP poll voters and released Monday.

The Tide placed two players on each side of the ball, with Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams highlighting the defense. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and safety Deionte Thompson also made the first team while Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback.

Clemson placed defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell on the first team, and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. Cornerback Julian Love represented Notre Dame on the first team.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma

Running backs – Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis

Tackles – Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson

Guards – Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky

Center – Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State

Tight end – Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M

Wide receivers – Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma

All-purpose player – Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue

Kicker – Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

DEFENSE

Ends – Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois

Tackles – Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson

Linebackers – Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington

Cornerbacks – Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame

Safeties – Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama

Punter – Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama

Running backs – Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M

Tackles – Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia

Guards – Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin

Center – Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama

Tight end – T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa

Wide receivers – Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts

All-purpose player – Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest

Kicker – Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

DEFENSE

Ends – Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida

Tackles – Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami

Linebackers – Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas

Cornerbacks – Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington

Safeties – Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa

Punter – Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks – Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State

Running backs – Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State

Tackles – Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma

Guards – Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College

Center – Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State

Tight end – Noah Fant, junior, Iowa

Wide Receivers – A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia

All-purpose player – J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona

Kicker – Matt Gay, senior, Utah

DEFENSE

Ends – Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech

Tackles – Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston

Linebackers – Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te’Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame

Cornerbacks – Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan

Safeties – Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State

Punter – Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati