Ferris State starting quarterback Jayru Campbell (Detroit Cass Tech) watches practices earlier this week. He didn't practice because he had an exam. (Photo: Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News)

It's shaping up to be a big, big week for Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell.

The former Detroit Cass Tech standout on Wednesday headlined the Division II Associated Press All-America team, ahead of his team's appearance in the championship game Saturday.

Before that title game, however, Campbell on Friday night will learn if he's won the Harlon Hill Trophy, considered the Heisman of Division II.

Campbell, in his first season playing for the Bulldogs (15-0), has thrown for 2,832 yards and 26 touchdowns (to five interceptions), and rushed for 1,338 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has Ferris in the program's first national championship game, against Valdosta State (13-0) at 4 Saturday at McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

"He's made this team tough; he's committed; he's as hard-working of a man as I've ever been around," Ferris State coach Tony Annese said this week. "Add to that, he wants to win this national championship. He drives this whole team."

Campbell has played in 14 of the 15 games, missing the playoff game two weeks ago with a sprained left (non-thrownig) shoulder. He returned to action last week, and is expected to be at full strength again this week.

This is the latest honor for Campbell, who also was a first-team All-American by AFCA, and was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year, after being named player of the week six games during the season.

Campbell was joined on the first team by teammates Devon Johnson, a senior offensive lineman, and Delon Stephenson, a junior running back. Also on first team was Trey Brock, a senior receiver from Hillsdale.

On second team was senior defensive back from Davenport.

Offense

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback — Jayru Campbell, junior, Ferris State

Running backs — Gabe Watson, junior, Sioux Falls; Jaleel McLaughlin, freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio)

Linemen — Trey Pipkins, senior, Sioux Falls; Jeremy King, senior, Valdosta State; Tyler Drob, senior, West Chester; James Moore, senior, Central Washington; Devon Johnson, senior, Ferris State

Tight end — Erik Henneman, junior, Lindenwood

Wide receivers — Trey Brock, senior, Hillsdale; Brody Oliver, senior, Colorado School of Mines

All-purpose player — Dominque Ramsey, sophomore, Texas A&M-Commerce

Kicker — Kristov Martinez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback — Rogan Wells, sophomore, Valdosta State

Running backs — Wes Hills, senior, Slippery Rock; Cameron Mayberry, junior, Colorado School of Mines

Linemen — Steve Gaviglia, senior, Slippery Rock; LaVonne Gauthney, senior, Valdosta State; Justin Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Heim, junior, Minnesota State; Deon Sheppard, senior, Tarleton State

Tight end — Qua Boyd, senior, West Alabama

Wide receivers — Chad Hovasse, senior, Adams State; Shane Zylstra, junor, Minnesota State

All-purpose player — Lawrence Woods, sophomore, Truman State

Kicker — Jonas Schenderlein, senior, Concordia-St. Paul

Defense

FIRST TEAM

Linemen — Markus Jones, senior, Angelo State; Chris Garrett, sophomore, Concordia-St. Paul; Sha’huan Williams, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio); Cardell Rawlings, senior, Wingate

Linebackers — Brandon Payer, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Jose Delgado, senior, Fort Hays State; Tyler Morrisey, senior, West Chester

Backs — Lamont McPhatter II, junior, California (Pa.); Gunner Olszewski, senior, Bemidji State; Marcus Haskins, redshirt freshman; Concordia-St. Paul; Delon Stephenson, junior, Ferris State

Punter — Cody Mills, senior, Delta State

SECOND TEAM

Linemen — Diquan Gilbert, senior, West Chester; James Prater Jr., senior, Ashland; Kevin Petit-Frere, senior, LIU-Post; Austen Eskew, senior, Northwest Missouri State

Linebackers — Aaron Berry, senior, Azusa Pacific; J.T. Hassell, senior, Florida Tech; Dominic Cizauskas, junior, Glenville State

Backs — Brian Williams, senior, Davenport; Devin Hafford, junior, Tarleton State; Ravarius Rivers, junior, Valdosta State; Joshua Simmons, senior, Limestone

Punter — Isaac Parks, sophomore, UNC-Pembroke

