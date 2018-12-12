Ferris State prepares for DII championship game
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ferris State coach Tony Annese chats with quarterback Jayru Campbell on the sidelines at practice in Big Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, ahead of the Bulldogs' upcoming appearance in the Division II championship game.
Ferris State coach Tony Annese chats with quarterback Jayru Campbell on the sidelines at practice in Big Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, ahead of the Bulldogs' upcoming appearance in the Division II championship game. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red-shirt freshman quarterback Evan Cummins takes some snaps at practice.
Red-shirt freshman quarterback Evan Cummins takes some snaps at practice. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State sophomore running back Marvin Campbell (Detroit Loyola) practices this week.
Ferris State sophomore running back Marvin Campbell (Detroit Loyola) practices this week. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Senior quarterback Bret Mooney participates in practice.
Senior quarterback Bret Mooney participates in practice. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State coach Tony Annese is looking to bring the Bulldogs their first football national championship.
Ferris State coach Tony Annese is looking to bring the Bulldogs their first football national championship. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State plays Valdosta State at 4 Saturday in the Division II national-championship game.
Ferris State plays Valdosta State at 4 Saturday in the Division II national-championship game. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State senior receiver Malik Taylor (Flint) enjoys a light moment at practice.
Ferris State senior receiver Malik Taylor (Flint) enjoys a light moment at practice. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State players enjoy a break in the action in chilly Big Rapids.
Ferris State players enjoy a break in the action in chilly Big Rapids. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State practices ahead of the national-championship game.
Ferris State practices ahead of the national-championship game. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dion Earls, left, and Malik Taylor mug for the cameras during practice.
Dion Earls, left, and Malik Taylor mug for the cameras during practice. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sophomore defensive back Alex Bock (Detroit Catholic Central) works out during a practice.
Sophomore defensive back Alex Bock (Detroit Catholic Central) works out during a practice. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tony Annese's Ferris State team finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the nation.
Tony Annese's Ferris State team finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the nation. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State's DeShaun Thrower, a two-sport star, practices with the team.
Ferris State's DeShaun Thrower, a two-sport star, practices with the team. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ferris State starting quarterback Jayru Campbell (Detroit Cass Tech) watches practices earlier this week. He didn't practice because he had an exam.
Ferris State starting quarterback Jayru Campbell (Detroit Cass Tech) watches practices earlier this week. He didn't practice because he had an exam. Evan Petzold, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It's shaping up to be a big, big week for Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell.

    The former Detroit Cass Tech standout on Wednesday headlined the Division II Associated Press All-America team, ahead of his team's appearance in the championship game Saturday.

    Before that title game, however, Campbell on Friday night will learn if he's won the Harlon Hill Trophy, considered the Heisman of Division II.

    Campbell, in his first season playing for the Bulldogs (15-0), has thrown for 2,832 yards and 26 touchdowns (to five interceptions), and rushed for 1,338 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has Ferris in the program's first national championship game, against Valdosta State (13-0) at 4 Saturday at McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

    More: Thrower, Ferris State football eager to join hoops in national title twofer

    "He's made this team tough; he's committed; he's as hard-working of a man as I've ever been around," Ferris State coach Tony Annese said this week. "Add to that, he wants to win this national championship. He drives this whole team."

    Campbell has played in 14 of the 15 games, missing the playoff game two weeks ago with a sprained left (non-thrownig) shoulder. He returned to action last week, and is expected to be at full strength again this week.

    This is the latest honor for Campbell, who also was a first-team All-American by AFCA, and was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year, after being named player of the week six games during the season.

    Campbell was joined on the first team by teammates Devon Johnson, a senior offensive lineman, and Delon Stephenson, a junior running back. Also on first team was Trey Brock, a senior receiver from Hillsdale.

    On second team was senior defensive back from Davenport.

    Offense

    FIRST TEAM

    Quarterback — Jayru Campbell, junior, Ferris State

    Running backs — Gabe Watson, junior, Sioux Falls; Jaleel McLaughlin, freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio)

    Linemen — Trey Pipkins, senior, Sioux Falls; Jeremy King, senior, Valdosta State; Tyler Drob, senior, West Chester; James Moore, senior, Central Washington; Devon Johnson, senior, Ferris State

    Tight end — Erik Henneman, junior, Lindenwood

    Wide receivers — Trey Brock, senior, Hillsdale; Brody Oliver, senior, Colorado School of Mines

    All-purpose player — Dominque Ramsey, sophomore, Texas A&M-Commerce

    Kicker — Kristov Martinez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce

    SECOND TEAM

    Quarterback — Rogan Wells, sophomore, Valdosta State

    Running backs — Wes Hills, senior, Slippery Rock; Cameron Mayberry, junior, Colorado School of Mines

    Linemen — Steve Gaviglia, senior, Slippery Rock; LaVonne Gauthney, senior, Valdosta State; Justin Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Heim, junior, Minnesota State; Deon Sheppard, senior, Tarleton State

    Tight end — Qua Boyd, senior, West Alabama

    Wide receivers — Chad Hovasse, senior, Adams State; Shane Zylstra, junor, Minnesota State

    All-purpose player — Lawrence Woods, sophomore, Truman State

    Kicker — Jonas Schenderlein, senior, Concordia-St. Paul

    Defense

    FIRST TEAM

    Linemen — Markus Jones, senior, Angelo State; Chris Garrett, sophomore, Concordia-St. Paul; Sha’huan Williams, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio); Cardell Rawlings, senior, Wingate

    Linebackers — Brandon Payer, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Jose Delgado, senior, Fort Hays State; Tyler Morrisey, senior, West Chester

    Backs — Lamont McPhatter II, junior, California (Pa.); Gunner Olszewski, senior, Bemidji State; Marcus Haskins, redshirt freshman; Concordia-St. Paul; Delon Stephenson, junior, Ferris State

    Punter — Cody Mills, senior, Delta State

    SECOND TEAM

    Linemen — Diquan Gilbert, senior, West Chester; James Prater Jr., senior, Ashland; Kevin Petit-Frere, senior, LIU-Post; Austen Eskew, senior, Northwest Missouri State

    Linebackers — Aaron Berry, senior, Azusa Pacific; J.T. Hassell, senior, Florida Tech; Dominic Cizauskas, junior, Glenville State

    Backs — Brian Williams, senior, Davenport; Devin Hafford, junior, Tarleton State; Ravarius Rivers, junior, Valdosta State; Joshua Simmons, senior, Limestone

    Punter — Isaac Parks, sophomore, UNC-Pembroke

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE