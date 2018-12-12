It's shaping up to be a big, big week for Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell.
The former Detroit Cass Tech standout on Wednesday headlined the Division II Associated Press All-America team, ahead of his team's appearance in the championship game Saturday.
Before that title game, however, Campbell on Friday night will learn if he's won the Harlon Hill Trophy, considered the Heisman of Division II.
Campbell, in his first season playing for the Bulldogs (15-0), has thrown for 2,832 yards and 26 touchdowns (to five interceptions), and rushed for 1,338 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has Ferris in the program's first national championship game, against Valdosta State (13-0) at 4 Saturday at McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas.
"He's made this team tough; he's committed; he's as hard-working of a man as I've ever been around," Ferris State coach Tony Annese said this week. "Add to that, he wants to win this national championship. He drives this whole team."
Campbell has played in 14 of the 15 games, missing the playoff game two weeks ago with a sprained left (non-thrownig) shoulder. He returned to action last week, and is expected to be at full strength again this week.
This is the latest honor for Campbell, who also was a first-team All-American by AFCA, and was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year, after being named player of the week six games during the season.
Campbell was joined on the first team by teammates Devon Johnson, a senior offensive lineman, and Delon Stephenson, a junior running back. Also on first team was Trey Brock, a senior receiver from Hillsdale.
On second team was senior defensive back from Davenport.
Offense
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Jayru Campbell, junior, Ferris State
Running backs — Gabe Watson, junior, Sioux Falls; Jaleel McLaughlin, freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio)
Linemen — Trey Pipkins, senior, Sioux Falls; Jeremy King, senior, Valdosta State; Tyler Drob, senior, West Chester; James Moore, senior, Central Washington; Devon Johnson, senior, Ferris State
Tight end — Erik Henneman, junior, Lindenwood
Wide receivers — Trey Brock, senior, Hillsdale; Brody Oliver, senior, Colorado School of Mines
All-purpose player — Dominque Ramsey, sophomore, Texas A&M-Commerce
Kicker — Kristov Martinez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback — Rogan Wells, sophomore, Valdosta State
Running backs — Wes Hills, senior, Slippery Rock; Cameron Mayberry, junior, Colorado School of Mines
Linemen — Steve Gaviglia, senior, Slippery Rock; LaVonne Gauthney, senior, Valdosta State; Justin Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Heim, junior, Minnesota State; Deon Sheppard, senior, Tarleton State
Tight end — Qua Boyd, senior, West Alabama
Wide receivers — Chad Hovasse, senior, Adams State; Shane Zylstra, junor, Minnesota State
All-purpose player — Lawrence Woods, sophomore, Truman State
Kicker — Jonas Schenderlein, senior, Concordia-St. Paul
Defense
FIRST TEAM
Linemen — Markus Jones, senior, Angelo State; Chris Garrett, sophomore, Concordia-St. Paul; Sha’huan Williams, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio); Cardell Rawlings, senior, Wingate
Linebackers — Brandon Payer, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Jose Delgado, senior, Fort Hays State; Tyler Morrisey, senior, West Chester
Backs — Lamont McPhatter II, junior, California (Pa.); Gunner Olszewski, senior, Bemidji State; Marcus Haskins, redshirt freshman; Concordia-St. Paul; Delon Stephenson, junior, Ferris State
Punter — Cody Mills, senior, Delta State
SECOND TEAM
Linemen — Diquan Gilbert, senior, West Chester; James Prater Jr., senior, Ashland; Kevin Petit-Frere, senior, LIU-Post; Austen Eskew, senior, Northwest Missouri State
Linebackers — Aaron Berry, senior, Azusa Pacific; J.T. Hassell, senior, Florida Tech; Dominic Cizauskas, junior, Glenville State
Backs — Brian Williams, senior, Davenport; Devin Hafford, junior, Tarleton State; Ravarius Rivers, junior, Valdosta State; Joshua Simmons, senior, Limestone
Punter — Isaac Parks, sophomore, UNC-Pembroke
