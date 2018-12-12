Running back C.J. Fuller, right, was part of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016. (Photo: Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images)

An autopsy report states that ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a blood clot that lodged in an artery in his lungs.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a report released Tuesday that the 22-year-old Fuller died from a “Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis.”

Pulmonary thromboembolism is when a clot breaks off in one part of your body and gets stuck in an artery in your lungs.

Fuller died on Oct. 3. He played three seasons with the Tigers and was part of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016.

Kelley’s report also said Fuller had surgery on his leg on Sept. 19, two weeks before he died.

Hello again, Utah State

Former Utah State coach Gary Andersen has returned to the Aggies.

Andersen previously was Utah State’s coach from 2009-12. He replaces Matt Wells, who had taken over the Aggies after Andersen’s first stint with the team. Wells was named head coach at Texas Tech last month.

Aggies co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will remain Utah State’s interim head coach for its bowl game Saturday against North Texas.

Andersen left the Aggies to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin, then coached at Oregon State for two-plus seasons before unexpectedly stepping down in the midst of the 2017 season. He served as an assistant at Utah under coach Kyle Whittingham last season.

Addazio’s deal extended

Boston College on Tuesday announced it was extending the contract of coach Steve Addazio through 2022.

Addazio led the Eagles to a 7-2 record and a No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 before losses in their last three regular-season games. They are scheduled to play Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.

Addazio is 51-49 in six seasons in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles are in a bowl game for the fifth time in his tenure.

Extra points

Southern California has hired former Bowling Green head coach Mike Jinks as the Trojans’ running backs coach and Chad Kauha’aha’a as their defensive line coach.

... North Carolina has hired Phil Longo, Lonnie Galloway and Brandon Jones for the staff of new coach Mack Brown.