Buy Photo The 2018 Quick Lane Bowl will pit Georgia Tech against Minnesota. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Fans still waiting for their two free tickets to the Quick Lane Bowl, organizers of the recent sweepstakes are pleading for patience.

Organizers say while the recent contest was capped at 1,000 free tickets — or 500 entries, since each entry was entitled to two tickets — they received 3,349 entries for 6,698 tickets.

"(We) are very pleased to share that through our allotted ticket bank as the presenting sponsor and support from the Lions, we are able to fulfill every entry," said Kelsey Ruder, marketing manager for Quick Lane.

After fans entered the sweepstakes — which launched in November and was scheduled to run through this week but was cut short early because of overwhelming response — they were sent an email saying their bowl tickets would arrive via email within the following seven days.

Multiple readers emailed The News this week, saying they have yet to receive their tickets.

Ruder acknowledged that they are behind, because of the surprising demand.

"As the Lions have moved to the digital ticketing process, each pair of tickets needs to be sent out manually," she told The News on Wednesday. "So far we have distributed roughly 3,000 tickets and are in the process of distributing an additional 3,656 tickets."

Ruder said all participants should receive an email by week's end with information on redeeming their tickets. Fans concerned about getting their tickets can email support@quicklanebowlsweepstakes.com.

The Quick Lane Bowl is at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 26, at Ford Field, and features Minnesota (6-6) out of the Big Ten against Georgia Tech (7-5) out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984