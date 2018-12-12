Penn's Antonio Woods (2) and Jake Silpe (3) celebrate after beating Villanova, 78-75, in an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

Alexis Miller scored 18 points, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and Natassja Chambers added 14 points to lift Wayne State to a 65-56 women’s basketball victory over Central State on Tuesday in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Sam Chemey pulled down 13 rebounds and Ja’Nae Williams contributed 11 as the Warriors (5-5) had a 42-35 advantage on the boards.

Jaeda Davis finished with 19 points and Aaryn Evans 10 for Central State (3-7).

Big Ten

(At) Maryland 94, Loyola (Md) 71: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 23 points, freshman Jalen Smith added a career-high 20 and Maryland (9-2) used a 19-0 run to secure a victory over Loyola of Maryland. The Terrapins went 11 for 21 from 3-point range and finished with a 42-28 rebounding advantage. Andrew Kostecka scored 18 for Loyola (4-7) and Chuck Champion had 16.

(At) Minnesota 80, North Florida 71: Jordan Murphy had 20 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, Isaiah Washington pitched in 14 points and 13 assists, and Minnesota outlasted North Florida. Amir Coffey added 18 points and five rebounds and Daniel Oturu had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Gophers (9-2), who missed 14 of their 15 attempts from 3-point range and consequently never held a double-digit lead. The Ospreys (4-6) gave them just about all they could handle, with Garrett Sams (13 points), Wajid Aminu (10 points), Noah Horchler (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Trip Day (nine points, nine rebounds) all part of a balanced performance following a nine-day break between games for final exams.

Top 25

(At) Penn 78, No. 17 Villanova 75: AJ Brodeur and Antonio Woods each scored 16 points as Penn (9-2) beat Villanova for the first time since 2002. Penn fans stormed the court after the Wildcats’ Phil Booth missed the tying 3-point attempt and set off a regular-season celebration not seen in Philly in years. And with good reason — the national champion Villanova had won a city-record 25 straight games against Big 5 rivals Temple, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and the Quakers. Collin Gillespie scored 21 points and Booth finished with 18 for Villanova (8-3).

(At) No. 23 Furman 77, Charleston Southern 69: Noah Gurley scored 17 points, and Alex Hunter and Andrew Brown had 16 points apiece to lead Furman (11-0) in a game where leading scorer Jordan Lyons had zero points. Deontaye Buskey and Duncan LeXander had 13 points each for Charleston Southern (4-5).