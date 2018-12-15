Freshman Antoine Davis scored 19 against Ohio. (Photo: University of Detroit Mercy)

Detroit — Teyvion Kirk’s banked 3-pointer with 46 seconds provided the winning points after Ohio blew a 19-point second-half lead and the Bobcats beat Detroit Mercy 63-61 on Saturday.

Both teams missed two free throws each before Harrison Curry’s 3-point try missed at the buzzer.

Kirk finished with 16 points and seven rebounds but committed eight turnovers. Jason Carter scored 20 points while Doug Taylor had 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Ohio (7-3).

A 12-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Ben Vander Plas gave Ohio a 19-point lead with 12:21 to go. But Detroit responded with a 24-6 run led by eight points from Curry and seven by Antoine Davis while Ohio was going 2 of 11 as the Titans closed to within a point with three minutes left.

Davis, a freshman who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.4 per game and the 3-point leader at 5.4 per outing, finished with 19 points, making 3 of 11 from the arc for the Titans (3-8), who have lost five straight. Curry scored 12 points.

Men scores

Grand Valley State 94, McKendree 65

State women

(At) Michigan 70, Morgan State 47: Naz Hillmon registered her second double-double in Michigan’s last three games, firing in 17 points with 11 rebounds while Deja Church added 16 points for the Wolverines (8-3). Jihayah Chavis and Adre’onia Coleman each had 12 points for Morgan State (1-10).

Eastern Michigan 64, (at) Longwood 45: Corrione Cardwell scored 15, Jenna Annecchiarico had 14, Lorraine Enabulele 11 and Courtnie Lewis 10 to lead Eastern (6-2) to its third straight victory. Dayna Rouse finished with 17 points and Mallory Odell had 10 for Longwood (1-6).