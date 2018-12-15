Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) defends Western Michigan guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Lawrence, Kan. — Lagerald Vick had never watched last season’s Final Four loss to Villanova before this week, when top-ranked Kansas had to endure every minute of it while prepping for Saturday’s game against the Wildcats.

“We watched it for like, a week straight,” Vick said. “It was definitely hard.”

He’ll have better memories of the rematch.

Vick poured in 29 points Saturday, Dedric Lawson added 28 points and 12 rebounds, and both helped the Jayhawks make just enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the No. 17 Wildcats 74-71 in a game that was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks, including four effortless free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas (9-0) end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA Tournament.

“This atmosphere was just awesome,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright. “We played a great program, just a great atmosphere – tough game – and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you’re not going to shut them out.”

Still, the Wildcats (8-4) had chances in the final couple minutes.

Collin Gillespie’s three-point play drew them within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws at the other end.

Phil Booth’s deep, line-drive 3 got Villanova within 71-68, and after Lawson made the second of two foul shots for a 72-68 lead, Booth added another driving layup to trim the deficit to two.

Lawson added two more free throws to restore a 72-68 lead with 7.5 seconds left, and Gillespie was fouled at the other end. He made the first but was forced to miss the second on purpose, and the ball squirted toward the Wildcats’ bench, where a scrum ultimately gave Kansas the ball with 0.4 seconds left.

Once the Jayhawks inbounded the ball, they finally had a long-awaited win over the Wildcats.

Even if it came with far less on the line.

“We’re still 1-2 against Villanova,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “We beat them in the Sweet 16. They beat us in the Elite Eight. They beat us in the Final Four. The game today was nice, but it wasn’t a real game like the others were real games.”

Booth finished with 29 points for the Wildcats. Eric Paschall scored 17 but was rendered ineffective down the stretch because of foul trouble, and Gillespie finished with 15 but was just 1 for 7 from 3-point range.

Kansas has now won 39 straight in Allen Fieldhouse as the nation’s top-ranked team.

“They’re a very good defensive team,” Booth said. “We missed some shots at the end, but they did some great things defensively with their length. They just did a great job.”

The Jayhawks led 33-31 at halftime, despite playing most of the way without Dotson and fellow starter Quentin Grimes. Grimes picked up three early fouls and Dotson had two, relegating them to the bench.

Their teammates picked them up with the kind of defensive effort Kansas sorely needed in their lopsided Final Four loss, when Paschall and Co. made just about shot they took. The Jayhawks harried the senior forward into a couple of crucial turnovers while largely shutting down the paint.

Villanova found its offensive stride in the second half.

More Top 25

No. 3 Tennessee 102, Memphis 92: Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as Tennessee snapped a three-game skid to its in-state rival.

The Volunteers (8-1) avoided any letdown after a weeklong layoff for finals since upsetting then-No. 1 ranked Gonzaga last weekend in Phoenix. Grant Williams added 19 points for Tennessee.

Kyvon Davenport scored 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and had 11 boards. Tyler Harris added 10 points for Memphis (5-5).

(At) No. 14 Buffalo 73, Southern Illinois: Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Buffalo beat Southern Illinois.

CJ Massinburg scored 14 points, Davonta Jordan had 11 and the Bulls (10-0) continued their best start since 1930-31, when they finished 15-0. They have won 17 consecutive home games dating to last season.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (7-5) in its second straight loss.

(At) No. 15 Ohio State 73, Bucknell 71: Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Bucknell.

Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and a late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison got the ball with 14 seconds left, but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim.

Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1). Wesson had 10 rebounds.

Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell (4-4) with 13 points each.

(At) No. 19 Kentucky 88, Utah 61: Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half, and Kentucky beat Utah.

Johnson made a career-high six shots from long range on seven attempts as Kentucky (8-2) made a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Both Gach led the Utes (4-5) with 22 points, followed by Jayce Johnson with 11.

(At) No. 23 Furman 93, UNC Wilmington 50: Clay Mounce tied his career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 23 Furman ran past UNC Wilmington, moving to 12-0.

The Paladins long ago surpassed their best previous start to a season (5-0) and have won 19 of their past 20 games.

Devontae Cacok had 11 points to lead UNC Wilmington (4-7).

Old Dominion 68, (at) No. 25 Syracuse 62: B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and Old Dominion overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to stun Syracuse.

Xavier Green had 15 points and Marquis Godwin added 11 for the Monarchs (8-3), who trailed by 13 points late in the first half and by 11 early in the second before rallying for their sixth straight victory.

After Elijah Hughes made a 3-pointer to put the Orange (7-3) ahead 39-28, Old Dominion went on a 13-2 run.

Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 23 points on just 5-of-14 shooting.

No. 25 Indiana 71, Butler 68: Rob Phinisee hit a deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 35 points to give the Indiana a victory over Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

The Hoosiers (9-2) barely won their fourth straight, scrambling to get a shot before time ran out. Phinisee eventually wound up with the ball in his hands and threw up the decisive 25-footer.

Sean McDermott made a career-high six 3s and finished with 20 points to lead Butler (7-3), which lost for the first time since Dec. 1.



