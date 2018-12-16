Ohio State running back Mike Weber (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio State running back Mike Weber, a former Detroit Cass Tech standout, will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Weber made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

“It’s been one Hell of a Journey,” Weber wrote. “I want to thank God for blessing me for this opportunity. My family for sticking with me through the ups and downs. My teammates for always pushing me. My coaches for helping shape me into the man I am today. My friends for being there every step of the way.

“Last but not least Buckeye Nation.”

Weber said he will play for Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against Washington on Jan. 1.

Weber rushed for 902 yards and five touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass this season for the Buckeyes (12-1), who won the Big Ten championship but missed out on the College Football Playoff.

For his career, he rushed for 2,661 yards and 24 touchdowns.

It’s been a month of change for Ohio State, which also is losing its coach, Urban Meyer, to retirement. Meyer will be replaced by Ryan Day.

Coach of the year finalists

UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Alabama’s Nick Saban are finalists for the Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons.

The winner will be announced at noon today.

Heupel guided No. 7 Central Florida (12-0) to a second consecutive unbeaten season. The American Athletic Conference champions will play No. 11 LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Kelly led the third-ranked Fighting Irish (12-0) to its first College Football Playoff appearance. The Irish play No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. Saban has No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the playoff for the fifth consecutive season. The Crimson Tide won the Southeastern Conference and face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.

The AP coach of the year was established in 1998. Saban is one of two coaches to win the award twice, along with Gary Patterson of TCU. Saban was coach of the year with LSU in 2003 and with Alabama in 2008.

Kelly won coach of the year in 2012, the last time he led Notre Dame to a 12-0 season.

Last year’s winner was Scott Frost of UCF. No school has ever had different coaches win the award in consecutive seasons.

FIU’s Phillips out

FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips will not accompany the team to the Bahamas Bowl this week, following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Phillips was arrested last week, nearly six months after the alleged incident took place.

Court records show a woman who had dated the player filed a report on June 18 with the Broward County sheriff’s office and claimed Phillips choked her. The case was disposed in August. However, records also show a second case stemming from the same incident was opened at that time and a warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued Aug. 24.

Phillips appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, rushing for 393 yards and four TDs. Court records do not show if he has retained an attorney, and FIU officials have declined comment.