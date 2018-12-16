Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

West Hartford, Conn. — Sidney Cooks scored a career-high 19 points and No. 23 Michigan State used a 9-0 run in overtime to pull away from Hartford for a 74-66 win on Sunday.

Victoria Gaines added 16 points with 11 rebounds and Taryn McCutcheon had 14 points for the Spartans (9-1), who won their sixth straight.

Kelly Douglass hit a 3-pointer midway through overtime to put the Hawks (5-6) on top 64-63 but over the next 1:49 the Spartans took charge. MSU made all three of its shots with four free throws while the Hawks missed all three of theirs and had two turnovers.

Jade Young led Hartford with 18 points and Lindsey Abed had 16. Sierra DaCosta added 11, including a nice drive from the left wing to tie the game at 59 with 12 seconds left in regulation.

More state women

Western Michigan 69, (at) Florida Atlantic 59: Deja Wimby finished with 18 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists and five steals to lead Western (3-4). Meredith Miller added a career-high 16 points and Maxine Moore had 11. Juliette Gauthier had 13 points for Florida Atlantic (3-6).

State men

(At) Hartford 87, Oakland 82: George Blagojevic scored 24 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Hartford beat Oakland.

Karmari Newman’s 3-pointer brought Oakland within 74-72 with 5:31 left. Braden Norris made a 3 a minute-and-a-half later and Oakland trailed 77-75. But following each basket, J.R. Lynch responded with a pair of free throws and the Grizzlies could not take the lead.

Lynch finished with 21 points and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. Travis Weatherington scored 17 points and Jason Dunne scored 12 for the Hawks, who only committed seven turnovers.

Hartford (5-7) led 45-44 at halftime after shooting 16 of 27 (61.5 percent) while making 12 of 14 foul shots. Meanwhile, Oakland kept pace shooting 11 of 18 (61.1) from 3-point range.

Jaevin Cumberland led Oakland (4-7) with 26 points, Newman scored 12 and Braden Norris had 11 with nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Top 25

No. 24 Houston 68, Saint Louis 64: Corey Davis Jr. hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and had 17 points in Houston’s comeback victory over Saint Louis.

Davis was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and hit all six of his free throws. Armoni Brooks had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 13 for Houston (10-0) in its 23rd straight at home.

Javon Bess had 17 points for Saint Louis (7-3), Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 16, and Jordan Goodwin had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Billikens 37 percent from the field.