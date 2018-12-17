Michigan and Michigan State each won its only game last week, but they’re heading in opposite directions in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.
Michigan (11-0) climbed one spot to No. 4 following Saturday’s 70-62 victory over Western Michigan, garnering a first-place vote along the way.
Michigan State (9-2), meanwhile, rolled past Green Bay on Sunday, 104-83, but dropped one spot to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.
Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are atop the poll for the second straight week.
The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, a perch they held in the preseason before being overtaken by Duke and later Gonzaga. Kansas returned to the top last week then beat reigning national champion Villanova.
Gonzaga slid four spots to eighth after losing at North Carolina, which jumped three spots to ninth.
No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Four other Big Ten teams are in the poll: Ohio State (15), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (22), and Iowa (23).
Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas (56)
9-0
1586
1
2. Duke (5)
9-1
1488
2
3. Tennessee (2)
8-1
1464
3
4. Michigan (1)
11-0
1442
5
5. Virginia (1)
9-0
1400
6
6. Nevada
11-0
1319
7
7. Auburn
9-1
1156
8
8. Gonzaga
9-2
1147
4
9. North Carolina
8-2
1126
12
10. Michigan State
9-2
1070
9
11. Florida State
8-1
949
10
12. Texas Tech
10-0
912
11
13. Virginia Tech
9-1
838
13
14. Buffalo
10-0
684
14
15. Ohio State
9-1
647
15
16. Wisconsin
9-2
619
16
17. Mississippi State
9-1
529
18
18. Arizona St.
8-1
415
20
19. Kentucky
8-2
377
19
20. Marquette
8-2
350
21
21. Houston
10-0
266
24
22. Indiana
9-2
226
25
23. Iowa
8-2
224
22
24. Furman
12-0
208
23
25. Nebraska
9-2
156
—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas State 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa State 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.
