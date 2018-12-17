Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan and Michigan State each won its only game last week, but they’re heading in opposite directions in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Michigan (11-0) climbed one spot to No. 4 following Saturday’s 70-62 victory over Western Michigan, garnering a first-place vote along the way.

Michigan State (9-2), meanwhile, rolled past Green Bay on Sunday, 104-83, but dropped one spot to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are atop the poll for the second straight week.

The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, a perch they held in the preseason before being overtaken by Duke and later Gonzaga. Kansas returned to the top last week then beat reigning national champion Villanova.

Gonzaga slid four spots to eighth after losing at North Carolina, which jumped three spots to ninth.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Four other Big Ten teams are in the poll: Ohio State (15), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (22), and Iowa (23).

Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Kansas (56) 9-0 1586 1 2. Duke (5) 9-1 1488 2 3. Tennessee (2) 8-1 1464 3 4. Michigan (1) 11-0 1442 5 5. Virginia (1) 9-0 1400 6 6. Nevada 11-0 1319 7 7. Auburn 9-1 1156 8 8. Gonzaga 9-2 1147 4 9. North Carolina 8-2 1126 12 10. Michigan State 9-2 1070 9 11. Florida State 8-1 949 10 12. Texas Tech 10-0 912 11 13. Virginia Tech 9-1 838 13 14. Buffalo 10-0 684 14 15. Ohio State 9-1 647 15 16. Wisconsin 9-2 619 16 17. Mississippi State 9-1 529 18 18. Arizona St. 8-1 415 20 19. Kentucky 8-2 377 19 20. Marquette 8-2 350 21 21. Houston 10-0 266 24 22. Indiana 9-2 226 25 23. Iowa 8-2 224 22 24. Furman 12-0 208 23 25. Nebraska 9-2 156 —

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas State 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa State 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.