Michigan and Michigan State each won its only game last week, but they’re heading in opposite directions in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Michigan (11-0) climbed one spot to No. 4 following Saturday’s 70-62 victory over Western Michigan, garnering a first-place vote along the way.

Michigan State (9-2), meanwhile, rolled past Green Bay on Sunday, 104-83, but dropped one spot to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are atop the poll for the second straight week.

The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, a perch they held in the preseason before being overtaken by Duke and later Gonzaga. Kansas returned to the top last week then beat reigning national champion Villanova.

Gonzaga slid four spots to eighth after losing at North Carolina, which jumped three spots to ninth.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Four other Big Ten teams are in the poll: Ohio State (15), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (22), and Iowa (23).

Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Kansas (56)

9-0

1586

1

2. Duke (5)

9-1

1488

2

3. Tennessee (2)

8-1

1464

3

4. Michigan (1)

11-0

1442

5

5. Virginia (1)

9-0

1400

6

6. Nevada

11-0

1319

7

7. Auburn

9-1

1156

8

8. Gonzaga

9-2

1147

4

9. North Carolina

8-2

1126

12

10. Michigan State

9-2

1070

9

11. Florida State

8-1

949

10

12. Texas Tech

10-0

912

11

13. Virginia Tech

9-1

838

13

14. Buffalo

10-0

684

14

15. Ohio State

9-1

647

15

16. Wisconsin

9-2

619

16

17. Mississippi State

9-1

529

18

18. Arizona St.

8-1

415

20

19. Kentucky

8-2

377

19

20. Marquette

8-2

350

21

21. Houston

10-0

266

24

22. Indiana

9-2

226

25

23. Iowa

8-2

224

22

24. Furman

12-0

208

23

25. Nebraska

9-2

156

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas State 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa State 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

