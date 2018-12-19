Broderick Jordan is the No. 1 rated center in the state of Michigan.` (Photo: 247Sports)

Chris Creighton has done an outstanding job of turning around Eastern Michigan’s football program.

After a run of 20 consecutive non-winning seasons, Creighton has guided the Eagles to two winning seasons and bowl appearances in the last three years.

Now, the Eagles are trying to take the next step and challenge for a Mid-American Conference championship and Creighton hopes this recruiting class will take them there.

Creighton only locked up two players from the state of Michigan, but they could be big contributors in 6-foot-3, 295-pound Broderick Jordan of Okemos, who is the No. 1 center in the state of Michigan for his class and three-star offensive lineman William Racely of Flushing.

More: At Eastern Michigan, recruiting remains a challenge, but it's 'gotten better'

Creighton has brought in multiple three-star recruits, including defensive backs Kempton Shine (Chicago St. Rita) and Mark Lee (Columbus Northland), running back Darius Boone (Tulsa Union), receiver De’Anthony Ball (Atlanta Carver), defensive lineman Alex Merritt (Cincinnati Moeller) and offensive lineman Jimi McAdams (Parma, Ohio).

And, a number of junior college transfers were also former three-star recruits, including tight end Bryson Cannon and linebacker Brandon Burks.

“This is another strong class,” stated Creighton of Eastern’s 18-member class. “We found what we were looking for, so today is a huge day. There is serious talent in this group, but there is also high character, crazy work ethic, and intense determination to be great. With their excitement and conviction about being a part of the Eastern Michigan football family — this class makes us better.”

EMU finished 7-6 this season, losing on a last-second field goal in the Camellia Bowl to Georgia Southern, 23-21.

The Eagles had the third-best red zone defense in the NCAA while holding opponents to 150 passing yards a game, third fewest in the nation, but will lose standout defensive end Maxx Crosby who announced he will forgo his senior year to enter the NFL Draft. Crosby was a two-time All-MAC first-team player.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com