North Carolina State's Markell Johnson (11) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Photo: Ben McKeown, AP)

Mount Pleasant — Shawn Roundtree scored 22 points including a trio of 3-pointers in the second half that helped rally Central Michigan to beat UMKC 81-72 on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas (9-2) trailed 35-33 at the break and struggled early in the second half. Down by two midway, Larry Austin Jr. made a tip shot and Roundtree followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 18-5 rally that included another Roundtree 3 to give Central Michigan a 66-56 lead with 7:39 to play. UMKC cut it to 75-70 with 1:49 left but couldn’t get closer.

Austin finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas who have won their last three. Robert Montgomery had nine points and seven rebounds.

Central Michigan had a 44-31 rebounding edge over UMKC.

Xavier Bishop led the Kangaroos (4-9) with 19 points. Rob Whitfield added 17.

More state men

UC Irvine 52, (at) Eastern Michigan 48: Freshman Collin Welp finished with 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, Max Hazzard scored 14 points and Evan Leonard added 10 for UCI (11-2), which has won 10 consecutive road games — tied with Virginia for the longest active streak in Division I.

The Eagles went scoreless for nearly 10 minutes as UCI scored 16 consecutive points — including seven by Hazzard — to open an eight-point lead with seven minutes left. Elijah Minnie led Eastern Michigan (5-6) with 15 points. Paul Jackson, who came in averaging a team-leading 13.4 points per game, scored four on 1-of-10 shooting.

(At) Dayton 85, Western Michigan 72: Josh Cunningham scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting plus going 8-of-8 from the foul line and Dayton beat Western Michigan. Obi Toppin added 22 points on 11-of-11 shooting for the Flyers (6-5) and Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and 10 assists. Toppin tied the Dayton record for most field goals in a game without a miss. Michael Flowers led the Broncos (5-6) with 20 points and Josh Davis had 17.

State women

(At) Wayne State 91, Notre Dame College 50: Nastassja Chambers scored 16 points and Grace George added 12 to lead the Warriors (6-5), who shot 53 percent (34-of-64) from the floor. Seina Adachi had 15 points for Notre Dame (6-5).

Big Ten

(At) No. 22 Indiana 86, Central Arkansas 53: Devonte Green had six 3-pointers and 19 points in his most extensive action this season, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double, and Indiana pulled away from Central Arkansas.

“Devonte’s a huge piece to what we’re doing and he hasn’t had a great shot here,” coach Archie Miller said. “In November, he was hurt. So I was glad for him to be able to come out and bust some shots.”

They may need Green to take even more if Rob Phinisee is out for a while.

Phinisee, who made the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Butler on Saturday, left the game after getting hit in the head during the first half. He did not return and wound up with three points. Miller said his freshman point guard entered concussion protocol and could be out “for a while.”

That opens the door for Green, whose brother Danny won an NBA title in San Antonio. It may require Langford to do even more than he already has.

Langford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on a night the Hoosiers (10-2) won their fifth straight — their first in the streak by more than three points. Green also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Hayden Koval had 16 points and was the only player to reach double figures as Central Arkansas shot 31.3 percent from the field.

Penn State 73, (at) Duquesne 67: With Penn State and Duquesne tied with less than 10 seconds remaining, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens did a little freelancing.

The Nittany Lions had two timeouts and the plan was to stop and set up a play after Stevens dribbled the ball across the half-court line. But Stevens saw an opening and drove past Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers and into a collision in the paint.

“That wasn’t the plan,” Stevens said. “I got the ball, I saw a lane and I thought I could beat my defender.”

When the dust settled, Penn State walked away with a controversial and improbable victory.

When Stevens cut to his left, he collided with Mike Hughes. Both players hit the ground and Hughes was called for a blocking foul and Stevens would have two chances to give the Lions a lead with 5.4 seconds left.

But that was not to be the situation.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot had leapt into the air, charged toward mid-court in reaction to the foul call and was assessed a technical foul.

Incensed, Dambrot had to be restrained by his players and assistants. He was given another technical foul and ejected from the game. Rasir Bolton and Stevens made all six free throws to win the game for Penn State.

“I really don’t have any problem with the foul calls. Those are judgement calls,” Dambrot said. “At that point, though, the technical foul was a little quick. . You can’t do that. That’s just disrespectful. They’re not doing that to Coach K.”

“It’s unfortunate,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “Keith is a really good coach. Obviously, he saw something that he didn’t like.”

The end of the game overshadowed a tough performance by the Dukes, who got 21 points from Eric Williams, Jr. and were in the lead for over 22 minutes.

“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Hughes said.

Top 25

(At) North Carolina State 78, No. 7 Auburn 71: Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help North Carolina State upset No. 7 Auburn.

Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points after halftime for the Wolfpack (10-1), who led nearly all night before pushing ahead for good in the final 10 minutes.

N.C. State shot 58 percent after halftime behind Johnson and Daniels. Johnson stood out with 19 points after the break, including a run of 10 straight points — a 3-pointer, a four-point play and pullup 3 in transition — during one critical 75-second sequence.

By the time Daniels scored twice followed by Johnson’s layup, the Wolfpack had pushed the lead to a dozen near the four-minute mark on the way to another big upset under second-year coach Kevin Keatts.

J’Von McCormick scored 14 points for the Tigers (9-2), who shot 48 percent but committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

(At) No. 3 Tennessee 83, Samford 70: Jordan Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and Tennessee won its fifth straight.

Bone shot 11-of-16 and committed only two turnovers. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams had 13 of his 16 points after halftime to help the Volunteers (9-1) snap Samford’s three-game winning streak. Kyle Alexander added 10 points.

Ruben Guerrero had 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for Samford (10-3). Kevion Nolan scored 13 points, Myron Gordon had 12 and Josh Sharkey added 10.

No. 5 Virginia 69, (at) South Carolina 52: Ty Jerome had a season-high 25 points and No. 5 Virginia added to its perfect start with a victory over South Carolina.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-0 for the first time since they opened with 19 straight wins on their way to the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the 2014-15 season. They showed off their usual stout defense while sending the Gamecocks (4-6) to their third straight loss — and second in a row to a No. 5 team after falling at then fifth-ranked Michigan on Dec. 8.

Kyle Guy had 18 points for Virginia, and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10. Chris Silva led South Carolina with 11 points.

(At) No. 11 Florida State 95, North Florida 81: Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 24 points and No. 11 Florida State pulled away for a win against North Florida.

Kabengele made 7 of 12 shots from the floor, 10 of 10 free throws and pulled down seven rebounds as Florida State (10-1) earned its fifth straight victory. Terance Mann had 17 points, including several alley-oop dunks, as the Seminoles dominated inside. They finished with 64 points in the paint.

J.T. Escobar, who played at Maclay School and Florida A&M High in Tallahassee, had 27 points for North Florida (5-8). He went 6 for 6 from 3-point range.

(At) No. 13 Virginia Tech 82, North Carolina A&T 60: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat North Carolina A&T for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Hokies (10-1) went 15 for 17 at the free-throw line and enjoyed a 42-20 rebounding advantage over the Aggies. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Robinson finished with 14 points, seven boards and six assists.

Quavius Copeland scored 16 points for North Carolina A&T (4-7), and Milik Gantz had 14. The Aggies finished with 14 turnovers.

(At) No. 17 Mississippi State 98, Wofford 87: Lamar Peters and Aric Holman each scored 19 points, and No. 17 Mississippi State beat Wofford for its seventh consecutive win.

The Bulldogs (10-1) rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon made 14 of 15 foul shots on his way to 18 points, and Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry each had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Fletcher Magee scored 24 points for Wofford (9-4), and Cameron Jackson finished with 20. Nathan Hoover had 15 points for the Terriers in their first-ever meeting with Mississippi State.

