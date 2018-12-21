BYU 49, Western Michigan 18, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier, front center, runs past Western Michigan defensive lineman Ralph Holley (53) on a run in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier, front center, runs past Western Michigan defensive lineman Ralph Holley (53) on a run in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
BYU coach Kalani Sitake is doused at the end of the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake is doused at the end of the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) tosses a potato after taking a bite, following the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) tosses a potato after taking a bite, following the team's 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
Western Michigan defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) tries to knock the ball from the grasp of BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) on a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
Western Michigan defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) tries to knock the ball from the grasp of BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) on a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby is pulled to the ground for a sack by BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby is pulled to the ground for a sack by BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, pulls in a touchdown reception against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, pulls in a touchdown reception against Western Michigan in the first half. Steve Conner, AP
Western Michigan running back Jamauri Bogan (32) dives into the end zone as BYU defensive back Austin Lee (11) attempts the tackle in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
Western Michigan running back Jamauri Bogan (32) dives into the end zone as BYU defensive back Austin Lee (11) attempts the tackle in the first half. Steve Conner, AP
BYU tight end Matt Bushman (89) turns back to the ball for a reception against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU tight end Matt Bushman (89) turns back to the ball for a reception against Western Michigan in the first half. Steve Conner, AP
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs down the sideline against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11) runs down the sideline against Western Michigan in the first half. Steve Conner, AP
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (9) looks to throw the ball against BYU in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (9) looks to throw the ball against BYU in the first half. Steve Conner, AP
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (45) loses the ball on the handoff against Western Michigan in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Western Michigan recovered the fumble.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (45) loses the ball on the handoff against Western Michigan in the first half Steve Conner, AP
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, is tackled by Western Michigan defensive back Anton Cutris (3) after a 41-yard reception late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie, left, is tackled by Western Michigan defensive back Anton Cutris (3) after a 41-yard reception late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Steve Conner, AP
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18.
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. Steve Conner, AP
    Boise, Idaho — Zach Wilson set a BYU-record with 18-for-18 passing, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 49-18 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

    Selected the game MVP, Wilson tied the NCAA bowl record for completion percentage set by Riley Skinner at 11 for 11 for Wake Forest in the 2008 EagleBank Bowl.

    Down 10-7 at halftime, BYU (7-6) scored 28 points in the third quarter. Wilson connected with Aleva Hifo for a 70-yard scoring strike, and Riley Burt had a 37-yard touchdown run in the quarter.

    Western Michigan (7-6) rolled up 192 yards of offense in the first half, then managed only 41 yards on 18 plays in the decisive third quarter.

    Wilson showed that the future is bright for BYU with him under center. And with seven starters returning on a unit that finished the regular season ranked 18th in total defense, BYU will have high expectations.

    Wilson, who has no plans to take a break to serve an LDS mission, is the cornerstone for future success. After taking over as the starter midway through the season, he finished his freshman campaign with 1,587 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 221 more. That bodes well for BYU to build continuity on offense, which has had a revolving door at the quarterback position over the past three seasons.

    The Broncos have plenty of work to do to get back to the zenith of their 2016 success that ended with a Cotton Bowl berth, but the building blocks are in place. Jon Wassink, who started the season at quarterback before suffering a season-ending foot injury, will return along with leading rusher LeVante Bellamy.

    The defense is also in good shape, returning eight starters that include defensive leaders Drake Spears and Alex Grace, who finished first and second, respectively, on the team in tackles.
     

