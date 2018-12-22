Mount Pleasant — Shawn Roundtree and David DiLeo both scored 21 points and Central Michigan beat Jackson State 81-72 on Saturday.

The Tigers entered without a road win this season but showed some fight against Central Michigan (10-2), which remains unbeaten in six home contests.

The Chippewas led 35-34 at halftime then extended the margin to 56-44 on Roundtree’s 3-pointer with 13:40 remaining. Later, Roundtree’s layup made it an 18-pont margin (75-57) with just under six minutes left before Jackson State (2-10) closed the game with a 15-6 run for the final margin.

Kevin McKay and Larry Austin Jr. each scored 11 for the Chippewas, who shot 27 of 53 (51 percent) including 9 of 24 from 3-point range.

Venjie Wallis and Chris Howell each scored 19 and Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Central Michigan now owns a 3-0 record in its all-time series with Jackson State, including last season’s 70-63 win in Mount Pleasant. CMU holds an 8-0 all-time mark against current members of the SWAC.

More state men

Milwaukee 67, (at) Western Michigan 66: Vance Johnson’s tip-in with a second left capped a Milwaukee comeback that saw the Panthers hold Western Michigan scoreless for more than two minutes at the end of the game and score the final six points.

Milwaukee (5-8) has won three straight to close out its nonconference schedule and opens Horizon League play Saturday at home against Green Bay.

William Boyer-Richard hit a 3 with 2:25 left to put Western Michigan up, 66-61. Darius Roy scored at the basket and Johnson hit a pair of free throws with :41 left before scoring the game-winner after Seth Dugan blocked a Roy layup attempt.

Roy hit 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 18 points and Johnson contributed 14 off the bench.

Western Michigan (5-7) got 13 points from Michael Flowers and another dozen from Dugan.

(At) Eastern Michigan 91, Siena Heights 71: Kevin McAdoo and James Thompson IV combined to score 35 points as Eastern Michigan cruised past NAIA-member Siena Heights in its final home game of 2018.

Eastern Michigan snapped a two-game losing streak that included a loss to UC Irvine Wednesday where the Eagles held the Anteaters to just 52 points, a season best for points allowed, but managed to score just 48.

Eastern Michigan equaled that output in the first half against Siena Heights. McAdoo hit 3 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points and Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Paul Jackson added 13 points and five assists off the bench.

The Eagles shot 31 of 63 (49.2 percent) from the field, but were just 5 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc.

DJ Lundy scored 18 points to lead Siena Heights after going scoreless in a 106-45 loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne Thursday.



