Kentucky forward Reid Travis, left, celebrates with forward PJ Washington Jr., after their team defeated North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in the fifth annual CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Chicago — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points, Reid Travis added 20, and No. 19 Kentucky beat ninth-ranked North Carolina 80-72 Saturday in a matchup between two of college basketball’s winningest programs.

Johnson scored 16 in the second half, helping the Wildcats (9-2) hold off the Tar Heels (8-3) in their first meeting since the 2017 NCAA South Regional final. North Carolina won that game on a last-second jumper by Luke Maye en route to its sixth national title.

This time, Johnson came on strong down the stretch after Travis got off to a scorching start.

Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the second half and made 4 of 7 from beyond the arc overall. Travis scored 16 as the Wildcats grabbed a 40-31 halftime lead.

Tyler Herro scored 15. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and Kentucky won its second in a row since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.

Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 17 points. Maye scored 16 for the Tar Heels, who knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga one week earlier.

It was the Tar Heels’ first game since the school announced an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season for Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

Kentucky was leading 66-55 with just under eight minutes to go after Keldon Johnson nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

North Carolina then cut the lead to six, but two steals by Ashton Hagans helped bump it back up to 11. The first led to a 3 by PJ Washington, and Hagans then scored on a breakaway layup off another steal to make it 71-60 with 5:50 left.

(At) No. 3 Tennessee 83, Wake Forest 64: Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Wake Forest for its sixth consecutive victory.

Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had eight rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.

Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Admiral Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.

(At) No. 5 Virginia 72, William & Mary 40: De’Andre Hunter scored 18 points, Kyle Guy had 16 and Virginia pulled away after halftime and beat William & Mary.

The Tribe (4-8) used a 14-3 run spanning halftime to trim a 17-point deficit to 34-28 early in the second half, but Mamadi Diakite’s basket sparked a 17-2 run that put Virginia (11-0) in command again. Guy had nine points in the run, including the last six.

Nathan Knight scored 22 points for William & Mary before fouling out.

(At) No. 7 Auburn 93, Murray State 88: Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Auburn held off Murray State.

Doughty and Wiley were two of five players to score in double figures for Auburn (10-2). Chuma Okeke had 17 points, Harper finished with 12 and Bryce Brown added 11.

Ja Morant led Murray State (8-2) with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Murray State trailed by only three points at halftime and took the lead early in the second half before Auburn went ahead for good with 13:11 to play.

(At) No. 11 Florida State 81, Saint Louis 59: David Nichols scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and Florida State shot a season-best 55 percent to beat Saint Louis in the one-day Orange Bowl Classic.

The Billikens shot only 30 percent – their season low, and the best effort yet for Florida State’s defense.

The Seminoles (11-1) won their sixth game in a row and matched the best 12-game record in school history. Saint Louis (8-4) suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.

Javon Bess had 16 points and Carte’Are Gordon scored 14 for the Billikens.

(At) No. 15 Ohio State 80, UCLA 66: C.J. Jackson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and Ohio State handed UCLA its third consecutive loss.

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-1), who have won five in a row since its only loss of the season last month against Syracuse. Ohio State got its second win at the United Center this season in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic.

Kris Wilkes had 18 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (7-5), which was coming off consecutive losses to Belmont and Cincinnati.

(At) No. 16 Wisconsin 84, Grambling State 53: Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound, sending Wisconsin past Grambling State.

Happ finished with eight rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2). He is the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 rebounds.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 14 points for the Badgers. Dallas Polk-Hilliard had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grambling State (6-7).

(At) No. 22 Indiana 94, Jacksonville 64: Juwan Morgan recorded the second triple-double in Indiana history and the Hoosiers won their sixth straight.

Morgan finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Steve Downing against Michigan in 1971 as the only Indiana player to accomplish the feat. Downing did it with points, rebounds and blocks.

Indiana (11-2) went 6-0 in December, the first time the Hoosiers have gone undefeated in a calendar month since November 2012.

Jace Hogan led Jacksonville (7-7) with 17 points.



(At) No. 23 Iowa 110, Savannah State 64: Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 24 points, Jordan Bohannon had 18 on six 3s and Iowa blew past Savannah State for its fourth straight victory.

Tyler Cook scored 16 points in 17 minutes for the Hawkeyes (10-2).

Zach Sellers had 18 points for Savannah State (3-11), which has lost seven in a row.

(At) No. 25 Nebraska 86, Cal State Fullerton 62: James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and Nebraska took control midway through the first half to defeat Cal State Fullerton.

Nebraska (10-2) won its 18th straight home game, a streak dating to last season. Isaiah Roby had 20 points for the Cornhuskers.

Kyle Allman Jr. had 14 of his 16 points in the second half to lead Cal State Fullerton (3-9).

