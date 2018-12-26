Buy Photo Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) ran all over the Georgia Tech defense, racking up 224 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Wednesday's 34-10 win in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim picked up more yards on the ground than the entire No. 1-ranked rushing offense Wednesday night and helped his team pick up a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field.

Ibrahim rushed for two touchdowns and 224 yards on 31 carries and Tyler Johnson caught two touchdown passes for Minnesota (7-6, 3-6 Big Ten). Georgia Tech (7-6, 5-3 ACC) was 4-for-14 on third downs and had just 283 yards of offense in the contest.

The win gives second-year head coach P.J. Fleck his first winning season since leaving Western Michigan. A crowd of 27,228 fans attended the game.

BOX SCORE: Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Minnesota got on the board first with a field goal on its opening drive, a 31-yard chip shot by Emmit Carpenter.

Minnesota’s defense kept Georgia Tech's triple-option offense between the hash marks by stacking the box and bringing heavy pressure to quarterback TaQuon Marshall. The Golden Gophers forced two consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III didn’t do his team any favors; both of his first-quarter punts landed on the Yellow Jackets’ side of the field, with his second going just 12 yards.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan connected with Johnson for an 18-yard passing touchdown with 4:14 left in the first to complete a seven-play, 48-yard drive that gave Minnesota a 10-0 lead.

Despite getting the ball in Georgia Tech territory on two of its first three drives, Minnesota’s offense kept its defense fresh with sustained drives that kept Marshall and Co. on the sideline. The Golden Gophers’ second field goal drive went just 29 yards but lasted nine plays and took 5:14 off the clock.

Georgia Tech found its groove — and picked up its first first down of the game — midway through the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets reached the Minnesota 29-yard line with a fourth-down conversion, but were then pushed out of field-goal range two plays later after Winston DeLattiboudere sacked Marshall for a loss of eight yards.

After Minnesota went the other way with it, Georgia Tech got the stop it needed. Jalen Johnson sacked Morgan for a loss of six on third down, and after Carpenter sent a 54-yard field goal attempt wide left, the Yellow Jackets got it back at their 36 with 18 seconds on the clock and no timeouts remaining.

Marshall scrambled for a gain of 19 and completed two quick passes to set up a 44-yard Wesley Wells field goal that went through the uprights as time expired to make it 13-3 at half.

Minnesota extended its lead after stopping Georgia Tech to open the second half. Morgan threw a 41-yard pass to Chris Autman-Bell to set up a 3-yard Ibrahim touchdown run on the next play, giving the Golden Gophers a 20-3 lead with 8:24 left in the third.

Georgia Tech reached the end zone for the first time all game with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Nathan Cottrell capped of a 14-play drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Moments later, Ibrahim put some life back into the Minnesota offense, breaking off a 58-yard scamper that ended the third quarter with a bang. He scored his second touchdown of the game with 12:07 left in the fourth on a 1-yard run.

Johnson gave Minnesota a 24-point lead with 6:19 remaining on a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Nolan Bianchi freelance writer.