Youngstown, Ohio — Antoine Davis scored 27 points and Detroit Mercy pulled away down the stretch to defeat Youngstown State, 78-66, in the Horizon League opener on Friday.

Davis knocked down seven 3-pointers and four teammates scored in double figures as the Titans (4-9) broke away from a 60-60 tie with seven minutes to play.

Davis, a freshman and the third-leading scorer in the nation (26.0 ppg), had 16 in the first half as Detroit Mercy opened a 46-35 lead.

The Penguins (4-10) scored nine straight points, making a 56-55 lead on a Garrett Covington layup at the 10:23 mark.

Youngstown tied it at 60 on an Olamide Pedersen tipin with 7:42 to go. Lamar Hamrick’s jumper at 7:12 broke the tie and started a 13-3 run.

Josh McFolley followed with a layup off a turnover and Hamrick scored again before a Youngstown trey. McFolley nailed a 3, Davis had a layup and Gerald Blackshear a layup for a 73-63 with 2:36 to go.

McFolley had 14 points for the Titans, who made 12 of 26 from 3-point range and shot 50 percent overall.

Donel Cathcart III paced Youngstown, which shot 37.5 percent and had 19 turnovers, with 17.

More state men

Oakland 89, (at) Cleveland State 77: Jaevin Cumberland finished with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including four 3s, and Xavier Hill-Mais added 21 for Oakland (5-9, 1-0), which won its Horizon League opener over Cleveland State. Tray Maddox scored 17 and Brad Brechting added 10 for the Golden Grizzlies, who shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field. Tyree Appleby had 21 points to lead Cleveland State (5-9, 0-1).

State women

Cleveland State 64, (at) Oakland 62: Savanna Crockett, who finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to hand visiting Cleveland State (4-8, 1-0) the victory over Oakland in the Horizon League opener for both teams. Nikita Telesford scored 17, Taylor Jones 15 and Teneea Heston 10 for the Golden Grizzlies (3-9, 1-0).

(At) Nebraska 70, Michigan 56: Nicea Eliely scored all 14 of her points in the fourth quarter as Nebraska (6-6, 1-0) erupted for 30 points in the final quarter to defeat Michigan (9-4, 0-1) in its Big Ten opener. Hallie Thome had 14 points and Hailey Brown chipped in with 12 points for the Wolverines.

Youngstown State 85, (at) Detroit Mercy 59: Mary Dunn tied a career high with 24 points and Alison Smolinski added 23 for Youngstown State (9-3, 1-0), which handed Detroit Mercy its sixth straight defeat in the Horizon League opener for both schools. Jess Bicknell scored 18, Sophia DiMilia 11 and Lexey Tobel 10 for the Titans (2-10, 0-1).

Top 25

(At) No. 7 Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51: Zach Norvell Jr. scored 20 points and Gonzaga started with a 29-1 run against North Alabama in the Bulldogs’ 13th straight win at home.

Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Gonzaga (12-2). Rui Hachimura added 14 points, Josh Perkins scored 13 and Corey Kispert had 10.

Christian Agnew scored 18 for North Alabama (3-11), which is in its first year of Division I basketball and is still seeking its first win over a D-I opponent.

The Zags went ahead 29-1 in the first seven minutes, making nine of their first 12 shots. North Alabama did not make a field goal until nearly eight minutes were gone in the first, when Agnew scored.

(At) No. 10 Virginia Tech 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 40: Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and Virginia Tech shot nearly 66 percent to roll to its sixth consecutive victory.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 points and Wabissa Bede scored 14 for the Hokies (11-1), who continued their best start to a season in 100 years.

The Hawks (1-13) were led by Dontae Caldwell with 10 points as they lost their eighth in a row and 30th consecutive game on the road.

The Hokies played without scoring leader Nickeil Alexander-Walker (18.5 points per game) because of a sprained right ankle, but didn’t need him as Hill and Blackshear got them started and pretty much everyone else joined in. All eight players coach Buzz Williams put on the floor in the first half scored before the break, when they led 50-22.

(At) No. 11 Texas Tech 71, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 46: Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, first-time starter Deshawn Coprew had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Texas Tech pulled away from Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the Red Raiders’ final tuneup before Big 12 Conference play.

Culver and the Red Raiders (11-1) cranked up their signature defense in the second half, turning a close game into a rout with 12 minutes to go as Texas Tech bounced back from its first loss of the season, 69-58 to top-ranked Duke in New York eight days earlier.

Terry Winn led the Vaqueros (8-7) with 17 points.

(At) No. 18 Marquette 84, Southern 41: Markus Howard scored 23 of his 26 points in a hot-shooting first half, and No. 18 Marquette overpowered Southern.

Howard was 8 for 8 from the field in the opening half, including 5 of 5 from the 3-point arc. The Golden Eagles (11-2) won their eighth straight game, their longest streak since 2015-16.

Sidney Umude had 10 points for Southern (1-12), which was held to 26 percent shooting (14 of 54).

(At) No. 20 North Carolina State 97, Loyola-Maryland 64: Torin Dorn scored 17 points and North Carolina State wrapped up its nonconference schedule by beating Loyola-Maryland.

Freshman Jericole Hellems matched his season high with 16 points for the Wolfpack (12-1) in the team’s first game with an AP Top 25 ranking in nearly six years. N.C. State shot 63 percent and used a 13-0 run spanning halftime to stretch out the lead.

Andrew Kostecka scored 27 points for the Greyhounds (4-9), who closed a five-game road swing with a third straight loss by at least 18 points.