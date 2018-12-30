GLI: Michigan Tech 3, Michigan 2 (SO)
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout during a 3-2 win over Michigan in the semifinal round of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Detroit.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout during a 3-2 win over Michigan in the semifinal round of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Detroit. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi looks for an open man in the first period.
Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi looks for an open man in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman celebrates after scoring in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman celebrates after scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Griffin Luce gets checked into the boards by Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice in the first period.
Michigan defenseman Griffin Luce gets checked into the boards by Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan and Michigan Tech battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan and Michigan Tech battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann is way out of the net while trying to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period.
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann is way out of the net while trying to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann is way out of the net while trying to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period.
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann is way out of the net while trying to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jimmy Lambert, right, and goaltender Strauss Mann try to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period.
Michigan forward Jimmy Lambert, right, and goaltender Strauss Mann try to keep Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman from scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jack Becker tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the first period.
Michigan forward Jack Becker tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The two teams battle for the puck in front of Michigan's net in the first period.
The two teams battle for the puck in front of Michigan's net in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck along the boards in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck along the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Nicholas Boka keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Greyson Reitmeier in the first period.
Michigan defenseman Nicholas Boka keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Greyson Reitmeier in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker tries to wrap the puck around Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker tries to wrap the puck around Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov moves the puck up the ice in the second period.
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov moves the puck up the ice in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech defenseman Keegan Ford and Michigan forward Brendan Warren battle for the puck in the second period.
Michigan Tech defenseman Keegan Ford and Michigan forward Brendan Warren battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Jake Jackson and Michigan forward Brendan Warren check each other along the boards in the second period.
Michigan Tech forward Jake Jackson and Michigan forward Brendan Warren check each other along the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Nolan Moyle crashes into Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun and defenseman Eric Gotz in the second period. Moyle would score on the play.
Michigan forward Nolan Moyle crashes into Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun and defenseman Eric Gotz in the second period. Moyle would score on the play. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen celebrates after scoring in the second period.
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen celebrates after scoring in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to control a loose puck in front of Michigan Tech's net in the second period.
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to control a loose puck in front of Michigan Tech's net in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to deflect the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period.
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to deflect the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech's defense in the second period.
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech's defense in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker is checked into the boards by Michigan Tech defenseman Cooper Watson in the second period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker is checked into the boards by Michigan Tech defenseman Cooper Watson in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg celebrates after teammate Adam Winborg scored in the second period.
Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg celebrates after teammate Adam Winborg scored in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan celebrates after forward Adam Winborg scored in the second period.
Michigan celebrates after forward Adam Winborg scored in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan celebrates after forward Adam Winborg scored in the second period.
Michigan celebrates after forward Adam Winborg scored in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg and Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak battle for the puck in the third period.
Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg and Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the third period.
Michigan forward Adam Winborg tries to get the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson directs his players in the third period.
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson directs his players in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman tries to deflect the puck past Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman tries to deflect the puck past Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood fails to score on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during a breakaway in the third period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood fails to score on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during a breakaway in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Trenton Bliss fails to score on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout.
Michigan Tech forward Trenton Bliss fails to score on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood fails to score on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during the shootout.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood fails to score on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during the shootout.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Robbie Beydoun during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker celebrates after scoring during the shootout.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker celebrates after scoring during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini scores on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout.
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini scores on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino scores the game winning goal on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino scores the game winning goal on Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann during the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout.
Michigan Tech forward Tommy Parrottino (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal in the shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate their shootout win over Michigan.
The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate their shootout win over Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Michigan consoles goaltender Strauss Mann after losing to Michigan Tech in a shootout.
Michigan consoles goaltender Strauss Mann after losing to Michigan Tech in a shootout. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Detroit — It’s finally clear to Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan that all roads to success go through goaltender Robbie Beydoun.

    Beydoun stopped 36 of Michigan’s 38 shots in Sunday’s Great Lakes Invitational semifinal at Little Caesars Arena as the Huskies advanced to their fourth consecutive GLI championship appearance with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Wolverines.

    Forward Tommy Parrottino — who also assisted on Tech’s first goal — got the winner in the fifth round of the shootout. Tech’s Jake Lucchini and Michigan’s Jake Slaker traded goals in round three.

    Shawhan started Beydoun for just the third time this season, opting to ride with the sophomore goaltender who had not only gotten hot as of late, but also took Tech (11-7-1) to the GLI championship a year ago.

    “As last year, when Robbie got a chance to get in there a few weeks back, he made the most of it,” Shawhan said.

    “The biggest thing we’ve been looking for out of Robbie is, he has the most ability I think out of our goaltenders to steal a game for us. He showed that today.”

    Beydoun’s biggest save of the game came in a chaotic third period — in which Michigan (6-7-5) was unable to break a 2-2 tie with 14 shots on net — when he stuffed Michigan forward Will Lockwood on a breakaway with 3:45 left in regulation.

    “I’m just trying to stay patient and stay with him, read his stick play and track the puck,” Beydoun said.

    “I knew at the time we didn’t have too much momentum going. I think they were pressing us pretty good and that a save would give our team some momentum.”

    Michigan was without top scorers and former first-round NHL draft picks Quinn Hughes and Josh Norris, who are representing the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

    The biggest mark of their absence was on special teams; the Wolverines were 0-for-4 with a man-advantage and fell behind 1-0 just 1:55 into the game after a lapse in backdoor coverage gave Tech a power play goal by Alec Broetzman.

    “I think it was just some miscommunication, some misreads on our part,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said of the early breakdown. 

    "We did a poor job of covering some lanes there."

    After a slow start, Michigan got on the board with Nolan Moyle’s first career goal at 6:02.

    Moyle was pushed into Tech Beydoun while crashing the net for a rebound, which opened up Beydoun’s five-hole and allowed a bouncing puck to trickle through to tie things up at 1-1.

    Tech rebounded to take the lead just 1:09 later. Brian Halonen carried the puck all the way around Michigan’s net and out to the high slot, where he banked a shot off a defender’s shin pad and into the net.

    Adam Winborg deflected a shot from Nick Blankenburg near the end of the second period to tie things up at 2-2. Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann made 33 saves.

    Michigan Tech will play in Monday's final against the winner of Sunday's later game between Michigan State and Lake Superior State.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

