GLI: Lake Superior State 4, Michigan State 3 (OT)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta leaps into the boards after scoring the game winning goal in overtime. Lake Superior State wins 4-3 (OT) over Michigan State during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 30, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta leaps into the boards after scoring the game winning goal in overtime. Lake Superior State wins 4-3 (OT) over Michigan State during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 30, 2018. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior State celebrates after forward Diego Cuglietta scored the game winning goal in overtime.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior State celebrates after forward Diego Cuglietta scored the game winning goal in overtime. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel and Michigan State forward Tommy Apap battle for the puck in the first period. Michigan State University vs. Lake Superior State, during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 30, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel and Michigan State forward Tommy Apap battle for the puck in the first period. Michigan State University vs. Lake Superior State, during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 30, 2018. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose, left, and defenseman Dennis Cesana celebrate a goal by Cesana in the first period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose, left, and defenseman Dennis Cesana celebrate a goal by Cesana in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel keeps the puck away from Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel keeps the puck away from Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State defenseman Tommy Miller shoots the puck away from Lake Superior's Alexandro Ambrosio in the first period. Michigan State University vs. Lake Superior State, during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 30, 2018.
Buy Photo
Michigan State defenseman Tommy Miller shoots the puck away from Lake Superior's Alexandro Ambrosio in the first period. Michigan State University vs. Lake Superior State, during the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 30, 2018. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak, left scores on Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak, left scores on Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff turns away as Michigan State celebrates a goal by forward Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff turns away as Michigan State celebrates a goal by forward Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Brody Stevens tries to score on Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Brody Stevens tries to score on Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford tries to get the puck past (from left) Lake Superior forward Ashton Calder, defenseman Collin Saccoman, and goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford tries to get the puck past (from left) Lake Superior forward Ashton Calder, defenseman Collin Saccoman, and goaltender Nick Kossoff in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The two teams collide in front of Lake Superior's net in the first period. Photos are of the Michigan State
Buy Photo
The two teams collide in front of Lake Superior's net in the first period. Photos are of the Michigan State David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford skates away as Lake Superior celebrates a goal by forward Anthony Nellis in the first period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford skates away as Lake Superior celebrates a goal by forward Anthony Nellis in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Anthony Nellis celebrates his first period goal.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Anthony Nellis celebrates his first period goal. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta slips the puck past Michigan State defenseman Zach Osburn and goaltender John Lethemon for a goal in the first period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta slips the puck past Michigan State defenseman Zach Osburn and goaltender John Lethemon for a goal in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin chefs Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana into the boards in the second period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin chefs Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg checks Lake Superior forward Brendan McKay into the boards in the second period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg checks Lake Superior forward Brendan McKay into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski tries to pass the puck away from Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta, left, and forward Ashton Calder in the second period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski tries to pass the puck away from Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta, left, and forward Ashton Calder in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Despite not having a stick, Michigan State defenseman Butrus Ghafari still manages to play defense as Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta tries to score in the second period.
Buy Photo
Despite not having a stick, Michigan State defenseman Butrus Ghafari still manages to play defense as Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta tries to score in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel checks Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg into the boards in the second period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel checks Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz wraps the puck around the net and scores on Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the second period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz wraps the puck around the net and scores on Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz, left, celebrates his second period goal with teammate Diego Cuglietta.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Max Humitz, left, celebrates his second period goal with teammate Diego Cuglietta. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
(From left) Michigan State forward Sam Saliba, defenseman Jerad Rosburg, and Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin battle for the puck in the second period.
Buy Photo
(From left) Michigan State forward Sam Saliba, defenseman Jerad Rosburg, and Lake Superior forward Chase Gamelin battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon makes a save in front of Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel in the second period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon makes a save in front of Lake Superior defenseman Alec Semandel in the second period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba tries to redirect the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff and defenseman Collin Saccoman in the third period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba tries to redirect the puck past Lake Superior goaltender Nick Kossoff and defenseman Collin Saccoman in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta has a shot blocked by Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta has a shot blocked by Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A shot by Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta slips past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon to end the game in overtime.
Buy Photo
A shot by Lake Superior forward Diego Cuglietta slips past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon to end the game in overtime. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Anthony Nellis slides into Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Anthony Nellis slides into Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the third period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg and Lake Superior forward Brayden Gelsinger battle for the puck in the third period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg and Lake Superior forward Brayden Gelsinger battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel can't get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior forward Gage Torrel can't get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The two teams mix it up during a third period scrum.
Buy Photo
The two teams mix it up during a third period scrum. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Danton Cole directs his players during a time out.
Buy Photo
Michigan State head coach Danton Cole directs his players during a time out. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba and Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman get tangled up in the third period.
Buy Photo
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba and Lake Superior defenseman Collin Saccoman get tangled up in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lake Superior State hockey coach Damon Whitten uses a white board during a time out.
Buy Photo
Lake Superior State hockey coach Damon Whitten uses a white board during a time out. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — It wasn’t about how they started.

    And despite the fact that the Lake Superior State Lakers defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 4-3, in overtime, it wasn’t even necessarily about how they finished.

    No, on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, it was mostly about that 20-minute stretch in between, when the Lakers bounced back from an early deficit with three unanswered goals before senior captain Diego Cuglietta’s winner put LSSU into the Great Lakes Invitational championship.

    LSSU (10-6-1, 6-5-1-0 WCHA) responded to a 2-0 MSU lead 10:13 into the game by popping in two of its own to close the opening period and then lit the lamp again halfway through the second to gain an edge the Spartans couldn't overcome.

    Cuglietta caught a slick pass from Jacob Nordqvist and buried the winner at 3:05 in the overtime period to cap a two-goal night that he said was such an exciting moment, he “kind of blacked out.”

    “It was a great play by Nords, he just came across the goal line and slid it in and I just luckily got a stick on it and got it in,” Cuglietta said.

    Anthony Nellis scored his 11th of the season less than a minute after the Lakers went down by two. Cuglietta had his first of the night on a power-play tally at 15:42 to tie it up.

    Fellow senior captain Gage Torrel said that the Lakers displayed a “resiliency” that the team hasn’t “had in the past.”

    “We have a core structure that’s been through thick and thin in tough games and good games,” Torrel said.

    “All year we’ve battled … I think it’s a mentality we have.”

    MSU (6-9-2, 2-5-1-1 Big Ten) jumped on the Lakers by way of Dennis Cesana, who beat LSSU goaltender Nick Kossoff on a bad-angle shot from the corner, and Wojchiech Stachowiak’s rebound tally at 10:13 in the first.

    While the score sheet didn’t reflect it, fifth-year LSSU head coach Damon Whitten said he didn’t think his team was “off” or played “poor.”

    “We gave them too much easy offense, whether it was puck management or an easy goal early on,” Whitten said.

    "You look up, you’re down 2-0. So you might say, oh boy, but our team responded.”

    MSU’s ‘KHL’ line of Patrick Khodorenko, Taro Hirose and Mitch Lewandowski, who had accounted for 52 percent of the Spartans’ points entering Sunday, were held to five shots and one assist, Hirose’s helper on MSU’s first goal.

    In the meantime, Stachowiak scored twice — the first two goals of his career — to keep the Spartans afloat. He fired home his second of the night on an odd-man rush at 7:55 in the third to tie the score, 3-3. Both of his goals were assisted by Cesana.

    Hirose said nobody on the Spartans bench was “very surprised” by Stachowiak’s breakout game.

    “He has a lot of skills and a lot of other stuff on the offensive side that he can use in his game,” Hirose said. “I think it was just a matter of time until he had a game like that.”

    Junior winger Max Humitz gave Lake Superior State a 3-2 lead 7:29 into the second period with a wraparound goal that beat MSU goaltender John Lethemon.

    MSU came alive toward the end of the second and outshot the Lakers 14-8 in the third.

    LSSU’s Collin Saccoman, who had two assists, was called for tripping with 1:35 left in the third, putting MSU on the power play for the rest of regulation and part of overtime. Despite an array of chances, the Spartans couldn’t find the back of the net.

    The Lakers will meet Michigan Tech, who defeated Michigan in a shootout during the early semifinal matchup, in Monday’s all-Upper Peninsula championship game.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE