Michigan held on to its No. 2 ranking in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday following a win over Binghamton on Sunday.
Michigan State also maintained its position in the poll at No. 8 after Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois.
The Wolverines (13-0), who earned nine first-place votes, return to action Thursday at home against Penn State at 7 p.m.
The Spartans (11-2) are back in action Wednesday, also at home, against Northwestern at 8:30 p.m.
Duke earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season. The top 12 in the poll remained unchanged.
Duke (11-1) hasn’t played since beating No. 11 Texas Tech in New York on Dec. 20, making the Blue Devils one of five ranked teams to be off through the holiday week. That schedule featured no matchups between ranked teams to limit potential movement in the poll, though that figures to change with conference play set to get rolling this week.
Associated Press Top 25
Rec.
Pts.
Pvs.
1. Duke (35)
11-1
1530
1
2. Michigan (9)
13-0
1478
2
3. Tennessee (12)
11-1
1469
3
4. Virginia (4)
11-0
1428
4
5. Kansas (4)
11-1
1378
5
6. Nevada
13-0
1317
6
7. Gonzaga
12-2
1200
7
8. Michigan St.
11-2
1146
8
9. Florida St.
11-1
1063
9
10. Virginia Tech
11-1
934
10
11. Texas Tech
11-1
893
11
12. Auburn
11-2
820
12
13. Kentucky
10-2
799
16
14. Ohio St.
12-1
769
13
15. North Carolina
9-3
744
14
16. Marquette
11-2
595
18
17. Mississippi St.
12-1
572
19
18. N.C. State
12-1
424
20
19. Houston
13-0
368
22
20. Buffalo
12-1
353
21
21. Indiana
11-2
330
23
22. Wisconsin
10-3
250
15
23. Oklahoma
11-1
244
25
24. Nebraska
11-2
204
—
25. Iowa
11-2
182
24
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 116, Kansas State 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa State 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John’s 1.
