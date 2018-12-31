Michigan guard Eli Brooks brings the ball up court during the second half Sunday against Binghamton. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan held on to its No. 2 ranking in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday following a win over Binghamton on Sunday.

Michigan State also maintained its position in the poll at No. 8 after Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois.

The Wolverines (13-0), who earned nine first-place votes, return to action Thursday at home against Penn State at 7 p.m.

The Spartans (11-2) are back in action Wednesday, also at home, against Northwestern at 8:30 p.m.

Duke earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season. The top 12 in the poll remained unchanged.

Duke (11-1) hasn’t played since beating No. 11 Texas Tech in New York on Dec. 20, making the Blue Devils one of five ranked teams to be off through the holiday week. That schedule featured no matchups between ranked teams to limit potential movement in the poll, though that figures to change with conference play set to get rolling this week.

Associated Press Top 25

Rec. Pts. Pvs. 1. Duke (35) 11-1 1530 1 2. Michigan (9) 13-0 1478 2 3. Tennessee (12) 11-1 1469 3 4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1428 4 5. Kansas (4) 11-1 1378 5 6. Nevada 13-0 1317 6 7. Gonzaga 12-2 1200 7 8. Michigan St. 11-2 1146 8 9. Florida St. 11-1 1063 9 10. Virginia Tech 11-1 934 10 11. Texas Tech 11-1 893 11 12. Auburn 11-2 820 12 13. Kentucky 10-2 799 16 14. Ohio St. 12-1 769 13 15. North Carolina 9-3 744 14 16. Marquette 11-2 595 18 17. Mississippi St. 12-1 572 19 18. N.C. State 12-1 424 20 19. Houston 13-0 368 22 20. Buffalo 12-1 353 21 21. Indiana 11-2 330 23 22. Wisconsin 10-3 250 15 23. Oklahoma 11-1 244 25 24. Nebraska 11-2 204 — 25. Iowa 11-2 182 24

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 116, Kansas State 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa State 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John’s 1.