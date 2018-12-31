LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan held on to its No. 2 ranking in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday following a win over Binghamton on Sunday.

Michigan State also maintained its position in the poll at No. 8 after Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois.

The Wolverines (13-0), who earned nine first-place votes, return to action Thursday at home against Penn State at 7 p.m.

The Spartans (11-2) are back in action Wednesday, also at home, against Northwestern at 8:30 p.m.

Duke earned 35 of 64 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week and fourth week this season. The top 12 in the poll remained unchanged.

Duke (11-1) hasn’t played since beating No. 11 Texas Tech in New York on Dec. 20, making the Blue Devils one of five ranked teams to be off through the holiday week. That schedule featured no matchups between ranked teams to limit potential movement in the poll, though that figures to change with conference play set to get rolling this week.

Associated Press Top 25

 

Rec.

Pts.

Pvs.

1. Duke (35)

11-1

1530

1

2. Michigan (9)

13-0

1478

2

3. Tennessee (12)

11-1

1469

3

4. Virginia (4)

11-0

1428

4

5. Kansas (4)

11-1

1378

5

6. Nevada

13-0

1317

6

7. Gonzaga

12-2

1200

7

8. Michigan St.

11-2

1146

8

9. Florida St.

11-1

1063

9

10. Virginia Tech

11-1

934

10

11. Texas Tech

11-1

893

11

12. Auburn

11-2

820

12

13. Kentucky

10-2

799

16

14. Ohio St.

12-1

769

13

15. North Carolina

9-3

744

14

16. Marquette

11-2

595

18

17. Mississippi St.

12-1

572

19

18. N.C. State

12-1

424

20

19. Houston

13-0

368

22

20. Buffalo

12-1

353

21

21. Indiana

11-2

330

23

22. Wisconsin

10-3

250

15

23. Oklahoma

11-1

244

25

24. Nebraska

11-2

204

25. Iowa

11-2

182

24

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 116, Kansas State 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa State 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John’s 1.

 

