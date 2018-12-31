GLI: Michigan State 2, Michigan 2 (tie)
Michigan State rallies around their goalie before the start of the game. Photos are of Michigan State University vs. the University of Michigan, during the third place game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018.
Michigan State rallies around their goalie before the start of the game. Photos are of Michigan State University vs. the University of Michigan, during the third place game of the Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose tries to keep the puck away from Michigan forward Will Lockwood in the first period.
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose tries to keep the puck away from Michigan forward Will Lockwood in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Dakota Raabe tries to get the puck past Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg and goaltender Drew DeRidder in the first period.
Michigan forward Dakota Raabe tries to get the puck past Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg and goaltender Drew DeRidder in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg checks Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe in the first period.
Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg checks Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker and Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker and Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Luke Morgan celebrates his first period goal on Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder.
Michigan forward Luke Morgan celebrates his first period goal on Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana and Michigan forward Adam Winborg battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana and Michigan forward Adam Winborg battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams pile on top of each other during a fight in the first period. Both teams were given multiple penalties.
The two teams pile on top of each other during a fight in the first period. Both teams were given multiple penalties. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jack Becker and Michigan State defenseman Christian Krygier duke it out during a fight in the first period.
Michigan forward Jack Becker and Michigan State defenseman Christian Krygier duke it out during a fight in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jack Becker and Michigan State defenseman Christian Krygier duke it out during a fight in the first period.
Michigan forward Jack Becker and Michigan State defenseman Christian Krygier duke it out during a fight in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams pile on top of each other during a fight in the first period. Both teams were given multiple penalties.
The two teams pile on top of each other during a fight in the first period. Both teams were given multiple penalties. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates his first period goal in front of Michigan forward Dakota Raabe.
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates his first period goal in front of Michigan forward Dakota Raabe. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Dakota Raabe skates away as Michigan State celebrates a goal by Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period.
Michigan forward Dakota Raabe skates away as Michigan State celebrates a goal by Wojciech Stachowiak in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates his first period goal.
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak celebrates his first period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Cody Milan tries to steal the puck from Michigan forward Michael Pastujov in the first period.
Michigan State forward Cody Milan tries to steal the puck from Michigan forward Michael Pastujov in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba tries to get the puck past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the second period.
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba tries to get the puck past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Cody Milan keeps the puck away from Michigan forward Luke Morgan in the second period.
Michigan State forward Cody Milan keeps the puck away from Michigan forward Luke Morgan in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose keeps the puck away from Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi in the second period.
Michigan State forward Taro Hirose keeps the puck away from Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jack Becker tries to deflect the puck past Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder in the second period.
Michigan forward Jack Becker tries to deflect the puck past Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A goal by Michigan forward Nick Pastujov slips past Michigan State defenseman Zach Osburn and goaltender Drew DeRidder in the third period.
A goal by Michigan forward Nick Pastujov slips past Michigan State defenseman Zach Osburn and goaltender Drew DeRidder in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Michigan forward Jack Becker, forward Jake Slaker, forward Nick Pastujov, and forward Will Lockwood celebrate the tying goal by Pastujov in the third period. The game ended in a tie.
(From left) Michigan forward Jack Becker, forward Jake Slaker, forward Nick Pastujov, and forward Will Lockwood celebrate the tying goal by Pastujov in the third period. The game ended in a tie. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe gets checked into the boards by Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko in the third period.
Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe gets checked into the boards by Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck in the third period.
Michigan State forward Wojciech Stachowiak and Michigan defenseman Luke Martin battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson talks to his players during a time out in the third period.
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson talks to his players during a time out in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Danton Cole talks to his players in the third period.
Michigan State head coach Danton Cole talks to his players in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford checks Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi into the boards in the third period.
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford checks Michigan defenseman Joseph Cecconi into the boards in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski keeps the puck away from Michigan forward Nolan Moyle in the third period.
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski keeps the puck away from Michigan forward Nolan Moyle in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford gets checked into the boards by Michigan defenseman Nicholas Boka, left, and forward Jack Randl in the third period.
Michigan State forward Brennan Sanford gets checked into the boards by Michigan defenseman Nicholas Boka, left, and forward Jack Randl in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Tommy Apap goes over the top of Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg in front of Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the third period.
Michigan State forward Tommy Apap goes over the top of Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg in front of Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko can't get the puck past Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg and goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the third period.
Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko can't get the puck past Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg and goaltender Hayden Lavigne in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Nolan Moyle moves the puck up the ice in the overtime period.
Michigan forward Nolan Moyle moves the puck up the ice in the overtime period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams shake hands after the game ended in a tie.
The two teams shake hands after the game ended in a tie. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit – With nothing to play for except pride in Monday’s Great Lakes Invitational third-place game at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan and Michigan State wore their collective hearts on their sweaters during the first period of an eventual 2-2 tie.

    A line brawl involving everybody on the ice except Spartan goaltender Drew DeRidder broke out between the bitter rivals at 13:17 in the first period after a scrum formed in front of the net.

    Michigan forward Nick Pastujov (Islanders draft pick), who tied the game with a power-play goal in the third, said “both teams were looking to just kind of kill each other.”

    MSU’s Patrick Khodorenko said about the bad blood, “We hate them and they hate us.”

    Wolverine coach Mel Pearson said that from his vantage point, “It was an innocent play at the net. I don’t know why it escalated so fast.”

    Pearson added: “It’s an emotional game. Anytime Michigan and Michigan State get together you’re going to have some of that.”

    MSU’s Tommy Apap was given a four-minute double minor for roughing and Brennan Sanford got two for roughing. Both received 10-minute misconducts.

     For Michigan, Joseph Cecconi, Nicholas Boka, Pastujov and goaltender Hayden Lavigne received two-minute roughing penalties, with all of them besides Lavigne receiving 10-minute misconducts.

     When the dust settled, the Spartans were given a man advantage and Wojciech Stachowiak scored his third goal of the tournament to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

    Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State played the second game for the GLI championship.

     

     

