Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is staying put after his team's latest College Football Playoff showing. (Photo: Tom Pennington, Getty Images)

Norman, Okla. — Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley have agreed to a contract extension, which should quell speculation about the second-year coach being lured away by an NFL team.

Oklahoma announced Tuesday that contract terms were being finalized and would be subject to approval by the board of regents late this month.

“We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln’s contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time,” university president James Gallogly said in a statement. “He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself.”

The 35-year-old Riley has led the Sooners to consecutive Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances. Oklahoma is 24-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference under Riley with two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

“He has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in the game today as well as a very successful leader for his student-athletes,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said.

Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in the spring of 2017 after Bob Stoops retired. Oklahoma’s creative and prolific offenses have drawn attention of NFL teams and made Riley a potential candidate to fill coaching vacancies in the league. Oklahoma has led the nation in yards per play each of the last two seasons.

“My family and I are very appreciative of the support the University of Oklahoma has shown. We’re thankful for the relationships we have with President Gallogly, Joe Castiglione, the OU Board of Regents and the entire Norman community,” Riley said. “This has been a great home for us. We’ve had a great start and we’re excited for many more great years in the future.”

Holgorsen to Houston

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is expected to be named head coach at Houston, according to multiple reports, including one from SB Nation.

SB Nation reports the contract is expected to be worth $20 million over four years.

Houston fired Major Applewhite earlier in the week, following his second season.

Holgorsen has been head coach at West Virginia since 2011, compiling a 61-41 record. The Mountaineers were 8-4 this year.

LSU shooting justified

A prosecutor says two LSU football players appear to have responded with justifiable force when they fatally shot an 18-year-old man who was allegedly trying to rob them at gunpoint.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells The Associated Press that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and that authorities are not prepared to say whether it was sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or freshman linebacker Jared Small who fired the shots that killed Kobe Johnson. Baton Rouge police have said the Dec. 22 shooting occurred off campus, where the players were trying to sell an electronic item. Johnson was not an LSU student.

The players traveled with LSU to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and were in uniform for Tuesday’s game against Central Florida. Edwards-Helaire took the game’s opening kickoff 77 yards to set up an LSU field goal.

Edwards-Helaire, a Baton Rouge native, has rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season. Small, a freshman who also is from Baton Rouge, has played sparingly.

The shooting was the second involving an LSU athlete since late September, when Tigers basketball player Wayde Sims, also a Baton Rouge native, was killed by gunfire on a street near Southern University’s campus while trying to defend a friend involved in a fight.

Extra points

Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said he is returning to the Hurricanes for his final season of eligibility.

Keeping Quarterman was a top priority for new Miami coach Manny Diaz, who was hired Sunday night hours after Mark Richt retired.

... Stanford tight end Kaden Smith will skip his final season of college to enter the NFL Draft.

... N.C. State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is skipping his final season to enter the NFL Draft.