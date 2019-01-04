Michael Jordan (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

Michael Jordan of Plymouth, a three-year starting offensive lineman for Ohio State, will leave the Buckeyes program early to enter the NFL Draft.

“First, I want to thank God for the many blessings he has bestowed upon me and my family,” Jordan said in a Twitter post on Friday. “The journey that has led to this point, where I announce my decision to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, has been truly unforgettable. My parents, who have unselfishly and lovingly guided me every step of the way, leading me to this crossroad. My girlfriend for all of your love and support each and every day. I would also like to thank my pastor for his wise counsel and prayer. After lengthy discussions with my parents, loved ones, coaches, I feel ready to take on the next great challenge ahead of me.”

Jordan (6-7, 312 pounds) was ranked the No. 8 player on the Detroit News Blue Chip list in 2016.

He is ranked the No. 3 center prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Jordan made the All-Big Ten second team and AP All-American third team this season.