Central Michigan's Robert Montgomery scored 18 against Miami (Ohio) as the Chippewas won their sixth straight, defeating the RedHawks 84-77 Saturday. (Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez, Associated Press)

Oxford, Ohio — Robert Montgomery scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Central Michigan edged Miami (Ohio) 84-77 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Shawn Roundtree added 15 points and seven assists for the Chippewas (12-2, 1-0) who have won six straight. David DiLeo had 11 points and five rebounds, Larry Austin Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds and Matt Beachler had 10 points and seven rebounds.

DiLeo and Montgomery hit 3-pointers and Innocent Nwoko dunked as part of a 14-6 surge midway through the first half that gave the Chippewas a 36-25 lead with 2:57 to go and they held on for a 39-33 advantage at the break.

Miami (OH) closed to 45-42 early in the second half but a Dallas Morgan 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Romelo Burrell stretched Central Michigan’s lead to 51-42 and the Chippewas held on for the win.

Dalonte Brown scored 22 points with five rebounds for the RedHawks (6-6, 0-1).



(At) Akron 56, Western Michigan 48: Jimond Ivey scored 18 points, including 12 in the second half, and Akron defeated Western Michigan in a MAC opener. Loren Cristian Jackson added 12 points, 10 in the second half. Akron (9-5) made only 6 of 31 from 3-point range for 19 percent but Western Michigan was worse at 4 of 26 for 15 percent. Deng Riak grabbed 11 rebounds. The Zips shot only 28 percent but a 16-of-23 effort at the free-throw line versus 6 of 9 for the Broncos was a difference-maker. Josh Davis and Michael Flowers scored 14 points each for the Broncos (6-8), who shot 31 percent, with Kawanise Wilkins collecting 12 rebounds.

Wright State 89, (at) Oakland 73: Cole Gentry scored 22 points and Wright State used an early 14-0 run to take command in a victory over Oakland. Loudon Love added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (8-9, 2-2 Horizon League), Bill Wampler also scored 19 points and Mark Hughes added 17. Jaevin Cumberland led the Golden Griffins (7-10, 3-1) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Xavier Hill-Mais, who scored a career-high 32 last time out, added 16 points and Karmari Newman scored 13.

Northern Kentucky 95, (at) Detroit Mercy 73: Drew McDonald scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures and Northern Kentucky breezed past Detroit Mercy.

McDonald sank 8 of 11 shots to help the Norse (13-4, 3-1 Horizon League) shoot 57 percent for the game. Tyler Sharpe scored 20, hitting five 3-pointers as Northern Kentucky shot 44 percent from distance (12 of 27). Dantez Walton made three 3s and scored 13, Zaynah Robinson pitched in with 12 points and four assists and freshman Trevon Faulkner scored 10. Jalen Tate came off the bench to contribute 11 points, eight assists and seven boards.

Antoine Davis’ 3-pointer pulled the Titans (6-10, 3-1) into a 34-all tie with 2:55 left in the first half, but McDonald had a 3-point play to key a 9-2 run to close out the half and the Norse led 43-26. Davis, a freshman guard and the son of Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, topped the Titans with 33 points. Davis came into the game averaging 26.9 points per game, second in the nation to Campbell’s Chris Clemons’ 29.5 average. Derrien King added 14 points and six rebounds.

State men scores

(At) Ashland 67, Northern Michigan 60

Purdue Northwest 88, (at) Northwood 84

Davenport 87, (at) Ferris State 72

(At) Lake Superior State 85, Grand Valley State 72

(At) Saginaw Valley 79, Wisconsin-Parkside 72

Olivet 81, (at) Trine 70

Albion 76, (at) Adrian 66

Alma 67, (at) Calvin 66

(At) Hope 87, Kalamazoo 65