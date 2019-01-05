Michigan forward Hailey Brown (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Dominique Oden scored 26 points, including the winning layup with 25 seconds left, as Purdue handed Michigan a 71-70 women’s basketball defeat Saturday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Hailey Brown’s 3-point attempt to win it for Michigan with 2 seconds left fell off the rim.

Michigan, which shot 53 percent (28-of-53) from the floor, led 34-33 at halftime in a game that featured 13 lead changes and eight ties.

Amy Dilk, who was 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and Hallie Thome each had 16 points while Nicole Munger added 12 and Brown 10 for Michigan (10-5, 1-2 Big Ten).

Tamara Farquhar finished with 16 points, Ae’Rianna Harris 15 and Karissa McLaughlin 12 for Purdue.

(At) Central Michigan 94, Akron 71: Reyna Frost finished with a career-high 31 points and became the MAC all-time leading rebounder with 10 boards as the Chippewas opened conference play with a resounding victory. Frost has 1,231 career rebounds, which surpasses Caroline Mast's 1,223, who played at Ohio from 1983-86. Presley Hudson added 24 points — 18 coming on six 3-pointers — Micaela Kelly had 15 and Maddy Watters chipped in with 11 for Central (10-3, 1-0), which was 56 percent (14-of-25) from 3-point range.

Kent State 71, (at) Eastern Michigan 64: Asiah Dingle finished with 29 points and nine rebounds to lead Kent State (8-4, 1-0) in the Mid-American Conference opener. Natalia Pineda scored 16, Corrione Cardwell had 15 and Jenna Annecchiarico 14 for Eastern (7-5, 0-1).

Western Michigan 84, (at) Bowling Green 82: Kamrin Reed and Jasmyn Walker each scored 17 while Deja Wimby added 15 and Leighha-Amori Wood 13 as the Broncos (7-5, 1-0 opened MAC play on a winning note. Sydney Lambert finished with 22 points to lead Bowling Green (7-5, 0-1).

State women's scores

(At) Ashland 71, Northern Michigan 55

(At) Northwood 78, Purdue Northwest 48

(At) Saginaw Valley 77, Wisconsin-Parkside 72

(At) Ferris State 83, Davenport 77

Grand Valley State 71, (at) Lake Superior State 50

Hope 96, Kalamazoo 30

(At) Albion 88, Adrian 65

Trine 82, (at) Olivet 42

(At) Alma 84, Calvin 73