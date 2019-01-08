CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, James Hawkins and Matt Charboneau review the college basketball season at midseason for No. 2 Michigan and No. 6 Michigan State. The Detroit News

Michigan head coach John Beilein, right, talks with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

For the first time in 71 years, the Wolverines and Spartans are both ranked by the Associated Press among the top six college basketball teams in the country.

No. 2 Michigan is 15-0 and tied for the Big Ten lead with MSU at 4-0.

No. 6 Michigan State is 13-2 with eight straight victories.

In this edition of The Detroit News College Basketball Show, Bob Wojnowski, James Hawkins and Matt Charboneau take a look at the first half of the season and look ahead to the team's two meetings at the end of the season.

► Detroit News College Basketball Show: UM, MSU preview