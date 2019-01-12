Detroit — Antoine Davis scored 32 points, 21 in the second half, and Detroit Mercy beat Milwaukee 93-84 on Saturday to improve to 5-1 in the Horizon League, the Titans’ best conference start since an 8-1 beginning in 1998-99.

The freshman Davis, who made five 3-pointers and had seven assists, scored all 11 of his first-half points in the final 4:24 with the Titans leading 42-35 at the break and remaining ahead the entire second half. Davis came in ranked first in the Horizon and second in the nation at 27.4 points per game. He has eight games of 30-plus games and two over 40 with a career best of 48.

DeAndre Abram, coming in with a 10.9 ppg average, finished with a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers for the Panthers (7-11, 2-3), who had one player foul out, three others with four and 33 fouls altogether leading to Detroit making 27 of 39 free throws.

The Panthers were within five with two minutes left but Harrison Curry scored on a layup and the Titans made eight free throws to keep their distance.

Eastern Michigan's Elijah Minnie goes in for a layup against Kent State's Jaylin Walker Saturday at the Convocation Center. (Photo: Richard Palaikis II)

More state men

(At) Eastern Michigan 95, Kent State 61: Elijah Minnie scored 22 points, making five 3-pointers, and led five players into double-figure scoring as Eastern Michigan blew past Kent State in the second half. The Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Mid-American) scored 56 points with 67 percent shooting after halftime, 18 of 27, including making 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, 71 percent. Minnie, a redshirt senior, averaged 8.3 points in the first eight games this season, 17.7 in the last eight. Thompson scored 18 and blocked four shots, Paul Jackson added 17 points, Boubacar Toure 15 and Kevin McAdoo 14. Jaylin Walker led the Golden Flashes (12-4, 1-2) with 14 points.

Toledo 85, (at) Western Michigan 77: Nate Navigato and Jaelan Sanford scored 21 points apiece, Marreon Jackson added 15 with nine assists, and Toledo (13-3, 1-2 MAC) beat Western Michigan to end a two-game skid. Michael Flowers scored 21 points with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (6-10, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Seth Dugan had 16 points with 12 rebounds, Printy added 14 points and Josh Davis 13.

(At) Oakland 90, Green Bay 78: Sophomore Karmari Newman came off the bench to score a career-high 33 points, 14 better than his previous high, and Oakland rolled to victory over Green Bay. Newman sank 10 of 13 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and hit 7 of 8 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (8-11, 4-2 Horizon League), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from distance. Jaevin Cumberland added 20 points and six assists, while Xavier Hill-Mais scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds. Reserve guard Kameron Hankerson topped the Phoenix (9-9, 3-2) with 19 points, while Sandy Cohen III pitched in with 18 points and nine boards.

(At) Wis-Parkside 71, Wayne State 67, OT: Brandon Trimble scored five of his 19 points in overtime as Wisconsin-Parkside went on a 12-8 run in the extra session, handing Wayne State (3-9, 3-5 GLIAC) its second straight loss. Darian Owens-White scored 20, Javon Henderson added 15, Karin Murray 13 and Latin Davis 11 for the Warriors. Chavares Flanigan had 20 points to lead Parkside (7-7, 5-3).

State men’s scores

Lake Superior State 75, (at) Michigan Tech 67

Ferris State 62, (at) Northern Michigan 59

(At) Davenport 94, Saginaw Valley 86, 2OT

(At) Albion 88, Kalamazoo 61

(At) Hope 76, Adrian 68

(At) Trine 80, Calvin 70