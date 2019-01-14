Duke's Zion Williamson (1) and Syracuse's Paschal Chukwu (13) chase a rebound during the first half Monday. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

Durham, N.C. — Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.

With swingman Cameron Reddish out with an illness and point guard Tre Jones suffering a shoulder injury roughly 5½ minutes in, Duke was down two starters and was a completely different team — and the Orange took full advantage.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.

Battle's jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions — three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.

RJ Barrett's 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.

Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle's 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.

Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.

The Orange looked nothing like the group that shot a season-worst 31.6 percent in a home loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier. Their zone defense routinely had Duke settling for 3-pointers — the Blue Devils shot 43 of them, making only nine.

The night took an ominous turn for the Blue Devils when Jones suffered a right shoulder injury before the first TV timeout. Jones' injury has the potential to be catastrophic for Duke, with Jones tops in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio while also serving as an elite on-the-ball defender on a team that ranks third in Division I in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency rankings.

(At) Pittsburgh 75, No. 11 Florida State 62: Trey McGowens had 30 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 16 and Pittsburgh pulled away late for a win over Florida State. McGowens, a freshman guard, attacked the bigger, deeper Seminoles relentlessly to help the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a 13-game losing streak against ranked teams. Pitt’s previous victory over a team in the AP Top 25 came against Florida State on Feb. 18, 2017. Trent Forrest scored 19 points for the Seminoles (13-4, 1-3).

Big Ten

Nebraska 66, (at) No. 25 Indiana 51: Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points, Isaac Copeland added 14 and James Palmer Jr. to help Nebraska upset Indiana. The Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have won two straight overall and three straight in the series. They never trailed.

Romeo Langford had 18 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 17 on a miserable shooting night for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who have lost three in a row. Indiana’s 10-game home winning streak also ended.

State women

(At) Ohio State 65, No. 17 Michigan State 55: Carly Santoro scored a season-high 25 points to reach the 1,000-career plateau and Ohio State beat Michigan State.

Ohio State had its 15-point, second-half lead cut to six points with 53.8 seconds left when Jenna Allen was left open for a 3-pointer to cap a 6-0 run. But the Buckeyes made eight straight free throws from there to seal it.

Dorka Juhasz and Janai Crooms each scored 10 points and Makayla Waterman grabbed 10 rebounds for Ohio State (6-8, 2-3 Big Ten), which has won back-to-back games against ranked teams following a five-game losing streak. Santoro entered needing nine points to reach the milestone.

Shay Colley had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (12-4, 2-3), which faces No. 9 Maryland on Thursday.