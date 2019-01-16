Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) takes a shot over Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half on Wednesday. (Photo: John Beale, Associated Press)

State College, Pa. — With plenty of time left on the shot clock and his team nursing a slight lead late, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon probably could’ve been more patient.

His coach is glad he wasn’t.

Bohannon stepped back with 36 seconds left and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night to clinch the No. 23 Hawkeyes’ 89-82 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

“It’s a good shot because he took it,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I would’ve been surprised if he didn’t shoot it.”

Bohannon finished with 19 points and Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.

Meanwhile, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was surprised his team didn’t defend like it has recently when its last five opponents have failed to eclipse 71 points.

“It’s unfortunate that our defense wasn’t as good as it’s been all season long,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “The stats look fantastic but we couldn’t get the stops when we needed to.”

Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half and by as many as eight with 11:05 left.

Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.

After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon’s 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.

“We maintained our composure, got the lead back and got the stops we needed,” McCaffery said.

More Big Ten

(At) Illinois 95, Minnesota 68: Ayo Dosunmu produced 23 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 20 points and Illinois used one of its best first halves this season to defeat Minnesota and end a five-game skid.

The Illini (5-12, 1-5 Big Ten) piled up 51 points in the opening 20 minutes — their second-best output thus far — on the back of hot shooting and a strong glass presence.

The Golden Gophers (13-4, 3-3) hadn’t permitted more than 44 points in a first period when they arrived at State Farm Center. They led for just 28 seconds versus Illinois.

Minnesota, which lost for the second time in its last three bouts, received 17 points from Daniel Oturu and 11 points from Jordan Murphy.

Top 25

Iowa State 68, (at) No. 8 Texas Tech 64: Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa State beat Texas Tech to hand the Red Raiders their first Big 12 loss.

The Cyclones (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) stopped a two-game slide following a 17-point win over No. 7 Kansas that gave them a 2-0 start in conference play. Iowa State matched its win total from last season, the school’s lowest in 16 years.

The Red Raiders (15-2, 4-1) were the last team without a conference loss and missed on a chance for their first 5-0 start in the Big 12, going back to 1996-97. The Red Raiders, whose only other loss was to No. 1 Duke, and Jayhawks are tied for the Big 12 lead.

No. 14 Auburn 85, (at) Texas A&M 66: Bryce Brown scored all but two of his 22 points in the first half and No. 14 Auburn routed Texas A&M.

The Tigers (13-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) won on the road for the first time in league play this season. They dominated the Aggies (7-8, 1-3) from the start and never looked back.

Brown scored 18 consecutive points for the Tigers late in the first half to stake Auburn to a double-digit lead it didn’t relinquish. Brown began the stretch with a three-point play, and his next 15 points came on 3-point shots.

Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell each had 22 points to lead the Aggies.

Kansas State 74, (at) No. 20 Oklahoma 61: Barry Brown scored 25 points and Dean Wade added 20 to help Kansas State beat Oklahoma.

It was Kansas State’s second straight road win over a ranked team — the Wildcats won at Iowa State last Saturday. It was also Wade’s second game back since missing six in a row with a torn tendon in his right foot.

Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field against an Oklahoma squad that was holding opponents to 37.7 percent, good for ninth nationally.

Christian James scored 20 points and Rashard Odomes had a season-high 17 for Oklahoma (13-4, 2-3). It was the Sooners’ first home defeat and their first loss to an unranked team this season.

No. 21 Houston 69, (at) SMU 58: Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points and Armoni Brooks added 19 with five 3-pointers as Houston led throughout at SMU.

Davis hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points, and the Cougars (17-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 12-4 lead after Brooks made three early 3s. Houston led 31-22 at halftime after Brooks buried a long straightaway 3 just before the break.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting for SMU (11-6, 3-2), which played most of the game without senior guard Jarrey Foster (sprained left knee).

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson got his 600th career win in 30 seasons, and his 100th victory in five seasons with the Cougars. Sampson, who has a 600-319 overall record, previously coached at Indiana, Oklahoma, Washington State and Montana Tech.

State women

Eastern Michigan 72, (at) Akron 60: Jenna Annecchiarico scored 17, Courtnie Lewis 14 and Corrione Cardwell 12 for the Eagles (9-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Megan Sefcik scored 20 for Akron (11-4, 2-2).

Miami (Ohio) 70, Central Michigan 67: Savannah Kluesner scored 20 and Kendall McCoy 17 for Miami (11-4, 2-2 MAC). Reyna Frost scored 21 and Micaela Kelly 12 for Central (12-4, 3-1).

Toledo 80, (at) Western Michigan 57: Mariella Santucci and Nakiah Black each scored 19 for Toledo (10-5, 2-2 MAC). Deja Wimby scored 14 and Jasmyn Walker 13 for Western (7-8, 1-3).