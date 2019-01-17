LJ Scott (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State running back LJ Scott will not take part in Senior Bowl practices or the game because of an injury, a spokesman for the game confirmed.

Scott, who accepted an invitation last month, will now prepare for the NFL Draft having played in just five games this season, finishing his Michigan State career at the Redbox Bowl when he ran for 84 yards on 24 carries in a 7-6 loss to Oregon.

Safety Khari Willis is the only Michigan State player taking part in the Senior Bowl, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 after a week of practices with NFL coaches.

Scott, who led Michigan State in rushing in each of his first three seasons, injured his ankle in the second week of the season against Arizona State. He missed the next four games before returning against Michigan and Purdue but sat out the final four games of the regular season.

He intended to sit out the bowl game and take a redshirt season with plans to return to Michigan State, but after the regular season ended, Scott changed his mind and opted to play in the bowl game. Scott finished his career with 2,855 rushing yards on 610 carries with 25 touchdowns.

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich also pulled out of the Senior Bowl due to an ankle injury.