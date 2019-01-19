Shawn Roundtree (Photo: CMU Athletics)

Mount Pleasant — K.J. Walton scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in the second half to lead Ball State to an 83-72 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Chippewas had a five-point lead when Walton had a steal and dunk to spark an 18-3 run to give Ball State a 71-61 lead with five minutes left. Walton scored 10 points with three dunks during the stretch. CMU pulled within nine points but didn’t get closer.

Ball State (11-7, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Central Michigan (14-4, 3-2) has lost two of its last three since having its seven-game win streak snapped.

Tayler Persons added 21 points. Trey Moses had 13 points and Kyle Mallers 10 for the Cardinals. Tahjai Teague chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Montgomery scored 19 points to lead Central Michigan. Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Larry Austin Jr. had 15.

More state men



Saginaw Valley 101, (at) Wayne State 97, OT: James Toohey scored 10 of his team-high 27 points in overtime to lead the Cardinals on a 16-12 run in the extra session. Saginaw Valley's Darnell Hoskins Jr., who finished with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 85-all. Myles Belyeu scored 24 and Fred John Jr. added 12 for the Cardinals (6-11, 3-7 GLIAC). Latin Davis finished with 31 points on 14-of-26 shooting for Wayne State (3-11, 3-7), which lost its third overtime game this season. Darian Owens-White scored 20, Jovan Henderson added 13 while Xavier Cochran and Tristan Wilson each had 10 for the Warriors.

State men's scores

(At) Ashland 75, Northwood 60

Davenport 77, (at) Michigan Tech 68

(At) Northern Michigan 70, Grand Valley State 61

(At) Ferris State 98, Wisconsin-Parkside 81

(At) Lake Superior State 101, Purdue Northwest 69

Alma 74, (at) Adrian 69

(At) Albion 69, Calvin 60

(At) Trine 74, Kalamazoo 63