Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Xavier Hill-Mais (14), top, goes up for a basket against the Detroit Titans in the first half. Hill-Mais finished with 22 points in Oakland's 79-73 victory Saturday at Calihan Hall. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — Though Detroit Mercy held a one-game lead over Oakland in the Horizon League standings, the Grizzlies looked like the team to beat on Saturday afternoon at Calihan Hall.

Oakland held off Detroit Mercy, 79-73, to improve to 9-2 against Detroit since joining the Horizon League in 2013-14.

Though a 72-55 lead seemed comfortable for the Grizzlies with just over five minutes left, Mercy (8-11, 5-2 Horizon) pulled within three, 76-73, with about a minute to go. In the end, Oakland overcame late free throw woes to make a big move in the Horizon League standings.

BOX SCORE: Oakland 79, Detroit Mercy 73

Oakland (9-11, 5-2) raced out to a comfortable lead, maintaining it throughout most of the game and held the nation's second-leading scorer, Antoine Davis, in check until the midway mark in the first half.

It wasn't until the nine-minute mark that Davis scored his first basket and finished with 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

Jaevin Cumberland led Oakland with 24 points and Xavier Hill-Mais scored 22 with five rebounds.

The Grizzlies have pulled into a tie for second place in the Horizon, trailing only Northern Kentucky (16-4, 6-1).

Mercy's next game is at University of Illinois-Chicago and and Oakland travels to IUPUI, both taking place next Thursday.

Connor Muldowney in a freelance writer