India Hawkins finished with 16 points and Alex Matus added 11 as Wayne State women's basketball team defeated Saginaw Valley State, 50-48, Saturday at the Matthei Center, to pick up its third win in last four games.

Sam Cherney hauled down 11 rebounds for the Warriors (10-8, 5-5 GLIAC), who led 29-22 at halftime only to see the Cardinals go on a 14-7 run in the third quarter and tie it 36-all.

Nastassja Chambers' layup put Wayne State up 49-48 with 1:09 left before Hawkins' free throw with 14 seconds left gave the home side a two-point lead.

Kaitlyn Geer's jump shot to tie it for Saginaw Valley missed with a second left.

Maddie Barrie scored 13 and Maddie Maloney added 10 while Aaliah Hills had 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (1-14, 3-7).

More state women

(At) Ohio 85, Eastern Michigan 44: Dominique Doseck finished with 21 points — going 6-of-10 on 3 pointers — while Erica Johnson added 16 and Cierra Hooks 13 for Ohio (15-1, 4-1 MAC), which shot 50 percent (30-of-60) from field. Danielle Minott scored 17 and Courtnie Lewis 10 for Eastern (9-7, 2-3).

Buffalo 61, (at) Western Michigan 59: Summer Hemphill, who finished with a game-high 19 points, scored the winning layup with a second left for Buffalo (12-4, 4-1 MAC). Deja Wimby, who finished with 14 points put Western ahead 59-57 on layup with 39 seconds remaining before Hemphill converted a pair of free throws to tie it 14 seconds later. Jasmyn Walker finished with 16 points for the Broncos (7-9, 1-4).

State women scores

(At) Northern Michigan 56, Grand Valley State 43

(At) Michigan Tech 70, Davenport 44

(At) Ashland 98, Northwood 65

(At) Ferris State 74, Wisconsin-Parkside 60

(At) Lake Superior State 63, Purdue Northwest 59

(At) Trine 77, Alma 41

Adrian 75, (at) Kalamazoo 39

Saint Mary's (Ind.) 76, (at) Calvin 69