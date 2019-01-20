Boston College's Ky Bowman (0) drives toward the basket past Florida State's David Nichols (11) in the second half Sunday. Boston College won 87-82. (Photo: Steven Senne, AP)

Piscataway, N.J. — Stasha Carey and Rutgers just keep rolling in the Big Ten.

Carey scored a career-high 30 points and the No. 20 Scarlet Knights remained perfect in the conference with a 76-62 victory over 17th-ranked Michigan State on Sunday.

“We take it one game at a time and don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Carey said. “Anyone is capable of beating anyone on any day. We’re not focused on rankings right now or anything. We want to finish out the season strong.”

Michigan State was led by Taryn McCutcheon and Sidney Cooks, who each had 15 points. The Spartans continue to struggle on the road in conference play, having dropped all four of their Big Ten games away from home. Michigan State is a perfect 10-0 at home.

“I don’t understand it,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “It’s the same offense, same people.

“We’re trying different things prep-wise. We lead the league in offense in the Big Ten then we go on road and score 60 points. We score 80 at home. … Not sure what’s going on at this point. My teams have been really good road teams.”

Rutgers (15-3, 7-0 Big Ten) has won its first seven conference games for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the team was still in the Big East. The Scarlet Knights have won 10 in a row overall, marking the second consecutive season they’ve had a winning streak of 10 or more games.

“I’m doing my best to put the blinders on,” Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer said. “Just focus and enjoy the moment until we’ve come to a spot where we’ve worked hard for something and we’re there.”

Arella Guirantes added 19 points for Rutgers, which trailed 14-13 late in the first quarter before scoring the final eight points of the period.

More state women

(At) Michigan 62, Ohio State 58: Michigan (12-7, 3-4 Big Ten) closed with a 21-5 run. Naz Hillmon scored 20 and Nicole Munger 18 for Michigan. Carly Santoro scored 16 for Ohio State (7-9, 3-4).

Milwaukee 62, (at) Detroit Mercy 44: Brittney Jackson scored 16 and Zoey Otis 12 for Detroit Mercy (3-15, 1-6 Horizon). Sydney Levy scored 23 for Milwaukee (9-9, 4-3).

Green Bay 77, (at) Oakland 53: Madison Wolf scored 17 and Lyndsey Robson 15 for Green Bay (11-6, 6-1 Horizon). Autumn Kissman scored 16 and Kahlaijah Dean 12 for Oakland (4-14, 1-6).

Big Ten

(At) No. 23 Iowa 95, Illinois 71: Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points. Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 and Luka Garza 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3), who shot 68 percent. They hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall to blow past the young but talented Fighting Illini (5-13, 1-6).

Top 25

(At) Boston College 87, No. 11 Florida State 82: Ky Bowman scored 37 and Jordan Chatman gave Boston College (10-7, 1-4 ACC) the lead for good by hitting three straight 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to start the second half. Florida State is 13-5, 1-4.

(At) No. 15 Marquette 79, Providence 68: Sam Hauser scored 25, and Markus Howard added 24 points and nine rebounds. Marquette (16-3, 5-1 Big East) improved to 13-0 at home. Providence is 11-7, 1-4.