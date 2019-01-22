Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 21
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Jan. 21, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Jan. 21, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Nati Harnik, AP
1. Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) – The Spartans continue to take care of business without guard Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens, but things will get much tougher this week as Maryland visits the Breslin Center on Monday followed by road games at Iowa and Purdue, two teams that are surging. Ahrens could return this week from a back injury but Langford’s status regarding his injured ankle remains a question mark. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan (17-1, 6-1) – The run was going to end at some point, and there’s hardly any shame in losing at Wisconsin, one of the tougher places to play in the Big Ten, especially when a team turns the ball over 16 times like the Wolverines did on Saturday. It hardly changes the fact the Wolverines are still among the best teams in the nation and should bounce back this week with a home game vs. Minnesota followed by a trip to Indiana. Last week: 1.
3. Maryland (16-3, 7-1) – While most of the attention in the Big Ten has surrounded Michigan State and Michigan, the Terrapins have quietly put together a seven-game winning streak, including three straight victories on the road. They’ll get a chance to extend that on Monday at Michigan State. A win on the road against the last conference unbeaten team would mean Mark Turgeon’s young team is for real. Last week: 3.
4. Purdue (12-6, 5-2) – A tough schedule in the first half of the season had the Boilermakers searching for answers. But as the Big Ten schedule has resumed, guard Carsen Edwards is starting get some help from the likes of Nojel Eastern and Trevion Williams. They’ve won three straight, capped by a blowout of rival Indiana and now hit the road to take on slumping Ohio State, followed by a rematch with Michigan State. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (16-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes took advantage of what is likely the only easy week possible in the Big Ten, beating Penn State and Illinois, two teams that have combined to win one conference game this season. Even so, the Hawkeyes have won five straight, have turned the season around and now get set to welcome first-place Michigan State to town on Thursday. Last week: 4.
6. Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3) – The Badgers recorded the biggest win of the Big Ten season on Saturday, knocking off unbeaten Michigan. It wasn’t something that anyone saw coming as the Badgers had lost two straight entering the game, but the typical grind-it-out style worked to perfection as it frustrated a normally unflappable Michigan team. Games this week against Illinois and Northwestern provide a chance to keep within striking distance of first place. Last week: 9.
7. Nebraska (13-5, 3-4) – Just when it looked like the Cornhuskers were starting to find their groove following an impressive road win over Indiana, they allowed a 20-game home winning streak come to an end by losing at home to Michigan State. It was a solid defensive effort, but the offense had its problems, something that should get straightened out at Rutgers on Monday followed by a home game with Ohio State. Last week: 10.
8. Minnesota (14-4, 4-3) – The Golden Gophers continue to be all over the map, but the past week can hardly be seen as anything else other than a disappointment. It began with the Gophers getting run out of the building against an Illinois team that had lost five straight and was winless in the Big Ten. It ended with a one-point victory over winless Penn State. A trip to Michigan on Tuesday presents another tough challenge. Last week: 5.
9. Ohio State (12-5, 2-4) – Things have shifted dramatically in the past couple of weeks for the Buckeyes. Road losses at Rutgers and Iowa were sandwiched with home losses to Michigan State and Maryland, providing evidence there’s still quite a gap between the young Buckeyes roster and the top teams in the Big Ten. With Purdue and Nebraska up this week, things could get worse before they get better. Last week: 8.
10. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) – Like Ohio State, the Hoosiers are watching their season spiral out of control. A one-sided loss to rival Purdue on Saturday counted as the fourth straight loss for the Hoosiers, who have faced the likes of Michigan, Maryland and Nebraska during this skid. The schedule offers few breaks as this week includes a trip to Northwestern and a rematch at home with Michigan. Last week: 7.
11. Northwestern (11-7, 2-5) – The Wildcats ended a two-game skid by getting a road win at Rutgers after Vic Law returned from a knee injury and hit a decisive basket late in the second half. They’ll need a lot more than that from the senior if they expect to climb back in the race as a home game with Indiana and a trip to Wisconsin are up this week. Last week: 12.
12. Rutgers (8-9, 1-6) – While the young Scarlet Knights have been bad on the road, they remain a tough out at home as they came up just short in a loss to Northwestern. An interesting week awaits the Scarlet Knights as they get Nebraska at home and then travel to Penn State. Getting a win over Nebraska would be big but a win over the Nittany Lions almost seems like a must. Last week: 11.
13. Illinois (5-13, 1-6) – We had to move up the Fighting Illini after getting their first victory, especially when it was by 27 points over Minnesota. It was back to reality on Sunday with a one-sided loss at Iowa, but the week was still a success for the Illini. Whether the young team can cause more problems in the conference remains to be seen with Wisconsin and Maryland up this week. Last week: 14.
14. Penn State (7-12, 0-8) – Patrick Chambers called his team the best 0-8 team in the country, which might be true but doesn’t change the fact the Nittany Lions haven’t won a conference game, with their last victory coming in late December. They’ll get a week to prepare for Rutgers, a game that should be winnable but hardly guaranteed the way the season as gone for the Nittany Lions. Last week: 13.
14. Penn State (7-12, 0-8) – Patrick Chambers called his team the best 0-8 team in the country, which might be true but doesn’t change the fact the Nittany Lions haven’t won a conference game, with their last victory coming in late December. They’ll get a week to prepare for Rutgers, a game that should be winnable but hardly guaranteed the way the season as gone for the Nittany Lions. Last week: 13. Paul Battaglia, AP
    Piscataway, N.J. — Tim Miles didn’t divulge his game plan for defending Montez Mathis. Asked what the game plan was, and how Mathis handled it, the Nebraska coach didn’t feel the need to share his faulty formula.

    “He did just fine,” Miles said. “So apparently my game plan didn’t matter.”

    Mathis registered career highs with 20 points and nine rebounds while Myles Johnson added a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Rutgers rallied to beat Nebraska 76-69 on Monday night.

    The freshman Mathis appears to have found his way as he now has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. Johnson’s 13 points tied his career high, scoring eight of Rutgers’ final 14 points in the final five minutes

    “I’m just letting the game come to me,” Mathis said. “Just playing hard. Trying to get my defense better and better every game and my defense helps my offense. Staying active, doing whatever it takes to win.”

    Rutgers (9-9, 2-6 Big Ten) went on a 15-0 run and took a 33-31 lead after a Mathis layup on a fast break started by Ron Harper Jr.

    “One thing is we challenged our bench to come in and help us and they made a couple defensive errors… second of all, we turned it over,” Miles said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and we allowed Rutgers – we were in a good spot, maybe take control – right back in the game.”

    Nebraska (14-6, 3-5) called timeout with 1:54 left in the first half before going on a run of its own capped off by James Palmer Jr.’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc to give Nebraska a 38-33 lead at the half. Palmer led Nebraska with 22 points, while Isaac Copeland Jr. added 16 points and with eight rebounds.

    Geo Baker had 16 points for Rutgers, while Johnson was 6-of-8 shooting and had a key block in the waning moments of the game.

    “As soon as I seen it coming, I knew this was mine,” Johnson said. “It had my name written all over it.”

    And soon was his hand, swatting away Copeland’s layup and any Cornhusker’s hopes of a comeback.

    After splitting games versus Top 25 opponents in a win at Indiana and loss to Michigan State, Nebraska received 66 votes in the latest AP Poll ranking them 29th. The Cornhuskers will need to protect home court versus Ohio State this weekend to recover from the loss.

    A much-needed win for the Scarlet Knights got them back to .500 and ended a three-game skid.

    Just 12 days removed from dislocating his left knee cap at Ohio State, Eugene Omoruyi checked in with 14:59 left in the first half. Omoruyi leads the team in points (14.6) and rebounds (7.5). Wearing a big bulky brace, Omoruyi finished with eight points and six rebounds in 25 minutes

    “To be quite honest, this is a six week injury,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “He rehabbed relentlessly to get back. Again, before the game today, I didn’t know I would have him and he said ‘coach, I’m ready to go’. Then I didn’t expect to play him that many minutes, I just wanted to get him up and down a little bit and get him back into his feel for the game, but he did a really good job. It’s hard to take him out.”

    Top 25

    (At) No. 9 Kansas 80, No. 24 Iowa State 76: Dedric Lawson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Devon Dotson hit the clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left and Kansas held on to beat Iowa State.

    Marcus Garrett added 16 points and Lagerald Vick had 14 for the Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who blew a late lead at West Virginia over the weekend but this time slammed the door down the stretch.

    Iowa State (14-5, 4-3) got within 72-71 on a driving layup by Marial Shayok with 1:44 to go, but Garrett followed a swap of empty possessions with a layup. Michael Jacobson hit a free throw for the Cyclones, but Lawson’s 3 from the top of the key made it 77-72 with 22.3 seconds left.

    Shayok added the last of his team-high 26 points for Iowa State, and after Dotson made the second of two free throws, Tyrese Haliburton made two of his own to get within 78-76 with 7.5 seconds left.

    Dotson was immediately fouled on the inbound and this time he made both of his free throws.

    (At) No. 11 North Carolina 103, No. 10 Virginia Tech 82: Freshman Coby White scored 27 points and North Carolina knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech.

    Fellow rookie Nassir Little added a season-high 23 points for the Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who struggled out of the gate to fall behind by nine while making just 1 of their first 12 3s.

    But it wasn’t long before just about everything started falling from behind the arc, an avalanche that sparked a game-turning 20-0 run that pushed UNC to a 45-31 lead by halftime.

    UNC made 15 of its last 22 3-pointers, finished the game shooting 54 percent and led by as many as 27 points.

    Ahmed Hill scored 20 points for the Hokies (15-3, 4-2), who made 6 of 7 3-pointers in a fast start only to end the half by going nearly 6 minutes without a basket.

     

     

