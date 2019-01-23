Duke's Javin DeLaurier, right, and Pitt's Jared Wilson-Frame battle for a rebound Tuesday at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Duke won 79-64. (Photo: Justin K. Aller, Tribune News Service)

Ypsilanti — Justin Turner scored 19 points, Demajeo Wiggins had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Bowling Green won its 10th straight game with an 80-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Bowling Green (14-5, 6-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its best start in league play since the 1961-62 team won seven straight. BGSU is one of just four teams in the country with active winning streaks of at least 10 games, including Hofstra, Tennessee and Michigan State.

Jeffrey Uju and Dylan Frye each scored 11 points for BGSU.

Bowling Green led 36-27 at the break with nine points from Wiggins and eight by Turner, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

James Thompson IV had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead five starters in double-digit scoring for Eastern Michigan (8-11, 2-4). It was his eighth double-double of the season.

Last season, Bowling Green won two overtime games against Eastern Michigan, overcoming double-digit deficits in both.

More state men

Akron 70, Central Michigan 67: Tyler Cheese had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Akron.

The Chippewas never led but kept within single digits in the second half, and Dallas Morgan’s 3-pointer pulled them to 67-65 with 14 seconds to play. Cheese made a pair of free throws on the next possession, and Jimond Ivey added one more with four seconds to go.

Akron (11-8, 3-3 MAC) avenged an 88-86 overtime road loss to Central Michigan on Jan. 8, and improved to 3-0 at home in conference play. Central Michigan (14-5, 3-3) has lost three of its last four games since having its seven-game win streak snapped.

Cheese was 8-of-17 shooting from the floor and one rebound shy of his career best. Ivey finished with 15 points and Loren Cristian Jackson chipped in with 12.

Larry Austin Jr. scored 19 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for the Chippewas. Robert Montgomery had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

(At) Ohio 81, Western Michigan 76: Gavin Block scored 16 points with five 3-pointers while Jason Carter had 14 points and seven rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). James Gollon added 13 points, Teyvion Kirk 11 and freshman Jason Preston had a career-high nine assists as the Bobcats used 22 assists on 28 field goals.

Ohio trailed by as many as 14 points early in the game.

Michael Flowers had 24 points and six 3-pointers for the Broncos (6-13, 0-6), who have lost six games in a row. Seth Dugan added 23 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Freshman William Boyer-Richard chipped in with 12 points in just his fifth career start.

Big Ten

(At) Northwestern 73, Indiana 66: Aaron Falzon scored a career-high 21 points and matched one with six 3-pointers to lead Northwestern to a victory over struggling Indiana.

Falzon made 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Dererk Pardon scored 17. Chris Collins became the third Northwestern coach with 100 wins, and the Wildcats (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) hung on to hand the Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5) their fifth straight loss.

Juwan Morgan led Indiana with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Star freshman Romeo Langford scored 12 coming off a four-point outing against Purdue last week, and Indiana continued to stumble after winning 12 of their first 14 games.

The Hoosiers suspended Devonte Green for “not meeting the standards expected of members of the program” on Tuesday. He had been starting lately because Rob Phinisee was working his way back from concussion-like symptoms.

Falzon, who missed the first 10 games because of a lower-body injury, keyed a 15-4 run at the end of the first half, hitting three 3-pointers as Northwestern grabbed a 28-24 lead. He also had the fans chanting his name after scoring nine in about a two-minute span in the second as the Wildcats bumped the lead from 42-36 lead to 52-38.

It was 55-40 with about 12 minutes to go following a 3 by Ryan Taylor. Indiana then went on a 13-1 run, capped by Langford’s 3-point play on a fallaway jumper to cut it to 56-53.

A layup by Pardon and two free throws each by Anthony Gaines and Vic Law got the lead up to nine with 5:28 left.



Top 25

No. 2 Duke 79, (at) Pittsburgh 64: Zion Williamson hit his first 10 shots on his way to 25 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett scored 26 and Duke had little trouble with Pittsburgh.

Williamson finished 11 of 13 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who kept the Panthers (12-7, 2-4) in check even without injured freshman guard Tre Jones. Duke held Pitt to 41 percent shooting, outrebounded the Panthers 39-34 and wasn’t in any real danger after a surge midway through the first half.

Trey McGowens led Pitt with 14 points, Jared Wilson-Frame and Terrell Brown added 12 each but the Panthers simply couldn’t match Duke’s size or firepower.

(At) No. 3 Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45: Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a victory against Wake Forest.

De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-70 loss at No. 2 Duke on Saturday. The victory was Virginia’s seventh in a row in the series against Wake Forest and their 12th in a row overall at John Paul Jones Arena.

Brandon Childress led the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5) with 12 points, and Olivier Sarr had 11.

(At) No. 8 Kentucky 76, No. 22 Mississippi State 55: PJ Washington scored 21 points, including a big 3-pointer down the stretch, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kentucky pulled away from Mississippi State for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) led for all but the early minutes, but had to survive some rough stretches that allowed the Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3) to get within 41-39 with 13:39 remaining. Kentucky answered with scoring 18 of the next 25 points over the next 6:50, helped by Herro’s three free throws and consecutive 3s by Immanuel Quickley and Washington, for a double-digit advantage it maintained.

(At) Northern Illinois 77, No. 14 Buffalo 75: Noah McCarty banked in a winning basket with 2 seconds to play, and Northern Illinois upset Buffalo.

The Huskies reserve took a feed from Trendon Hankerson for the layup seconds after Buffalo had tied the game on a 3-pointer by C.J. Massinburg.

Dante Thorpe scored 23 points and Eugene German added 20 as Northern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid and claimed its first home win over a ranked team since 1972.

Massinburg scored 23 points for the Bulls (17-2, 5-1 MAC), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Harris had 15 points, Nick Perkins added 12 and Jayvon Graves scored 10.

(At) Kansas State 58, No. 14 Texas Tech 45: Barry Brown Jr. had 15 points, Dean Wade had 13 and Kansas State’s defense shut down Texas Tech.

The Big 12’s top-ranked defenses combined to force 30 turnovers. The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) held Texas Tech to 33-percent shooting and never led the Red Raiders get their offense rolling.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) with 17 points. Tariq Owens had 12.

(At) South Carolina 80, No. 16 Auburn 77: Chris Silva had a career-high 32 points, and Felipe Haase’s 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left put South Carolina (10-8, 5-1) ahead for good in a victory over Auburn. The Tigers (13-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) used a late 12-0 run to wipe out South Carolina’s 71-61 lead. They were still ahead 77-75 after Jared Harper’s two foul shots with 56.3 to go. That’s when Haase nailed his long-range, go-ahead basket from the right corner.

No. 18 Villanova 80, (at) Butler 72: Eric Paschall scored 23 points, Phil Booth added 17 and Villanova made 12 3-pointers to pull away from Butler.

The Wildcats (15-4, 6-0 Big East) have won seven straight since losing to Kansas on Dec. 15.

Aaron Thompson had 15 points for Butler (12-8, 3-4), which had won its previous two games. Sean McDermott had 14 points and seven rebounds while Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker each finished with 11 points.

(At) Alabama 74, No. 20 Mississippi 53: John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated Mississippi.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

