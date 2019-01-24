Quarterback Josh Jackson, a former Saline standout, played 1 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech. (Photo: Matt Bell, Associated Press)

Former Saline star quarterback Josh Jackson will have a new team next fall.

Jackson, who started parts of two seasons at Virginia Tech, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that he'll be seeking a transfer.

"... After much thought, consideration and discussion with my family," Jackson tweeted, "we think it'd be best for me to pursue my academic and football career elsewhere. It will be an honor to receive a degree from Virginia Tech and I will forever be a Hokie and cherish my time spent in Blacksburg."

Jackson played 16 games with the Hokies over two seasons, including 13 as a redshirt freshman, when he threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, completing 59.6 percent of his passes.

He played just three games last season, breaking his leg in a 49-35 loss to Old Dominion. In those three games, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 575 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Jackson is one of at least four players in the past several days to announce their intentions of transferring from Virginia Tech, joining tight end Chris Cunningham, wide receiver Eric Kumah, and running back Deshawn McClease.

Jackson led Saline to the Division 1 state title game as a junior in 2014. Jackson's father, Fred Jackson, was the former running backs coach at Michigan.