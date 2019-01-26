Reyna Frost, left; became Central Michigan's all-time points leader (2,007) after her 26-point performance in a 71-61 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. (Photo: Young Kwak, Associated Press)

Reyna Frost set a career scoring mark in finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Central Michigan to a 71-61 victory over Eastern Michigan Saturday.

Frost's 2,007 career points surpassed Crystal Bradford, who scored 2,006 from 2011-15. She's also the school's career leading rebounder.

Jahari Smith added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Central (14-5, 5-2 MAC), which bounced back from a 62-59 loss at Toledo on Wednesday. The Chippewas' Presley Hudson had 21 points and Micaela Kelly 11.

Danielle Minott scored 21 and Corrione Cardwell added 17 for Eastern (10-8, 3-4).

More state women

Western Michigan 65, (at) Ball State 62: Deja Wimby finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Meredith Miller also had 21 points to lead Western Michigan (8-9, 2-4 MAC), which shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half. Oshlynn Brown scored 20 while Nakeya Penny and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir each had 11 for Ball State (7-12, 2-5).

No. 5 Ashland 84, (at) Wayne State 65: Jodi Johnson scored 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting while Sara Loomis added 22 points with 10 rebounds for the Division II fifth-ranked Eagles (18-1, 10-1 GLIAC). Nastassja Chambers had 15 points and Ja'Nae Williams 10 for Wayne State (10-9, 5-6 GLIAC).

State women scores

Michigan Tech 55, (at) Northern Michigan 53

Northwood 65, (at) Saginaw Valley 50

(At) Ferris State 62, Lake Superior State 46

Grand Valley State 82, (at) Davenport 53

(At) Trine 78, Hope 72

Adrian 62, (at) Calvin 55

(At) Saint Mary's (Ind.) 53, Olivet 49

(At) Alma 76, Kalamazoo 47



