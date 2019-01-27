Michigan State guard Taryn McCutcheon dribbles by Michigan center Hallie Thome in the second half. (Photo: Tony Ding, Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — Taryn McCutcheon had 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals to help No. 23 Michigan State hold off Michigan for a 77-73 victory Sunday.

The Spartans (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) have won six of seven against their rivals.

The Wolverines (12-9, 3-6) trailed by 15 points in the third quarter and by nine with 3:13 left before rallying to cut their deficit to four on four occasions over the last 1:50 of the game.

Michigan State made enough free throws late in the game to seal its third win in four games.

Jenna Allen and Shay Colley scored 14 points each and Victoria Gaines added 11 points for the Spartans.

Michigan freshman forward Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

More state women

►(At) Northern Kentucky 72, Oakland 50: Oakland (4-16, 1-8 Horizon) was outscored 57-37 over the final three quarters in losing its sixth straight.

Nikita Telesford scored 15 and added six rebounds off the bench to pace Oakland, while Lakyesha Stennis socred 11, also in a reserve role.

Ally Niece led Northern Kentucky (5-14, 4-5) with 17 points.

►(At) Wright State 78, Detroit Mercy 59: Detroit Mercy dropped its fourth straight, this one coming against the Horizon League leader.

Jiera Shears was the lone Detroit Mercy player in double figures, coming off the bench to score 16. The Titans (3-17, 1-8 Horizon) shot just 27.9 percent from the floor.

Mackenzie Taylor led four in double-digit scoring for Wright State (16-5, 8-1) with 16.

Sunday's Big Ten men

►(At) Minnesota 92, No. 19 Iowa 87: Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each scored 23 to help Minnesota hang on and beat Iowa.

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points, his most in a Big Ten game, to push the Gophers (15-5, 5-4) past the Hawkeyes (16-5, 5-5) into sixth place in the crowded conference race despite a late slump at the free-throw line.

Sunday’s Top 25 men

►No. 17 Houston 77, (at) Tulsa 65: Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Houston (20-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) became the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season.

►(At) No. 18 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52: Phil Booth hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, helping Villanova (16-4, 7-0 Big East) to its eighth consecutive victory.