Oakland women's basketball coach Jeff Tungate will miss the team's next two games to undergo medical evaluation for an issue the school is calling "non-life threatening."

"I will be fine, but I need to listen to my doctor and take care of myself," said Tungate, who declined to offer specifics on the condition.

"I look forward to getting back to 100 percent soon."

Associate head coach Eric Stephan will be acting coach for the team's games Thursday at Youngstown State and Saturday at Cleveland State.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-16, 1-8 in the Horizon League.

Tungate is in his sixth season as head coach of the women's team. Previously, he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach on Greg Kampe's Oakland men's team. He also was an assistant for the IPFW men's team, and was head coach for five seasons at Lincoln Memorial, a Division II women's program in Harrogate, Tenn.

In more state women's basketball news, the frigid weather has messed with the schedules for Central Michigan and Western Michigan. Both were scheduled to play on the road Wednesday night; CMU's game at Bowling Green has been postponed until Feb. 20, while WMU's game at Northern Illinois will be Thursday instead.

Also, No. 22 Michigan State's game at home against Penn State scheduled for Thursday was postponed until Feb. 27.

