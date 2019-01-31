Michigan guard Amy Dilk (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

In the end, the cold won out again.

The Michigan women's basketball team's home game against No. 13. Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed until noon Friday.

With classes cancelled for a second consecutive day because of the frigid, arctic weather, the athletic department made the decision to postpone around 11 a.m. Thursday, after saying Wednesday the game would go on as planned.

Michigan (12-9, 3-6 Big Ten) enters the game having lost four of five games.

Iowa is 16-4, 7-2.

The game originally was supposed to be on Big Ten Network, but there are no plans to televise the Friday makeup.

In other women's basketball scheduling news, Western Michigan's postponed road game against Northern Illinois has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.

