Central Michigan's Reyna Frost (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Reyna Frost fired in 28 points and brought down 21 rebounds as Central Michigan defeated Buffalo, 76-65, Saturday in a rematch of last season's Mid-American Conference tournament championship game.

Presley Hudson scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half while Micaela Kelly added 16 points for the Chippewas (15-5, 6-2), who led 39-37 at halftime.

Cierra Dillard finished with 25 points, going 6-of-11 from 3-point range, while Hanna Hall and Summer Hemphill each had 12 for Buffalo (15-5, 6-2).

More state women

Northern Illinois 68, (at) Eastern Michigan 65, OT: Mikayla Voigt scored 20 points , including five in overtime, to lead Northern Illinois (12-8, 4-4 MAC), which outscored Eastern 12-9 in the extra session. Danielle Minott had 22 points and Natalia Pineda 10 for EMU (10-9, 3-5).

Miami (Ohio) 81, (at) Western Michigan 62: Lauren Dickerson and Savannah Kluesner each scored 20 points for Miami (15-4, 6-2 MAC), which shot a blistering 59 percent (16-of-27) from the floor in the second half. Leighah-Amori Wool finished with 15 points, Kamrin Reed had 14, Deja Wimby 12 and Jasmyn Walker 11 for Western (8-10, 2-5).

(At) Cleveland State 98, Oakland 90: Mariah White finished with 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting and Savanna Crockett poured in 24 points to lead the Vikings (8-13, 5-5 Horizon). Kahlaijah Dean scored 23, Taylor Jones added 19 and Nikita Telesford 17 for Oakland (4-17, 1-9)

(At) Youngstown State 91, Detroit Mercy 45: Alison Smolinski finished with 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for Youngstown State (17-5, 9-2 Horizon). Detroit Mercy is 3-19, 1-10.

(At) Wayne State 79, Davenport 59: Paige Villemure scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting while Lyndsey Matus added 15 for Wayne State (11-10, 6-7 GLIAC), which ended a two-game skid. Toni Grace finished with 20 points for Davenport (5-15, 3-10).

State women scores



Michigan Tech 60, (at) Wisconsin-Parkside 47

Northern Michigan 44, (at) Purdue Northwest 40

(At) Northwood 73, Ferris State 60

Saint Mary's (Ind.) 68, (at) Kalamazoo 50

Hope 83, (at) Alma 51

Trine 84, (at) Adrian 53

(At) Calvin 74, Albion 69